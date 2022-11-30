Twin Group enters apprenticeship market with latest acquisition

London-based Twin Group has announced its entry into the apprenticeship market with the acquisition of eTraining Ltd.

eTraining is a leading provider of apprenticeships, diplomas and work-based learning, with a strong pedigree in Health and Social Care, Digital, Leadership & Management and Business apprenticeships.

Since its foundation in 1998, the provider has trained many thousands of people, providing flexible and accredited programmes across the London and the South East. In addition to apprenticeships, it is a prime contractor for the ESFA delivering traineeships, adult education (AEB) and adult learner loan programmes.

eTraining has regularly been judged by Ofsted to be a good, i.e. grade 2, provider. In the most recent inspection, Ofsted found that “a high proportion of learners and apprentices remain in employment on completion of their programme and many gain promotion or take on extra responsibilities as a result of their studies”.

The acquisition further builds on Twin’s established presence in the government-funded skills training market with a strong focus on meeting employer demand as well as individual learner needs. This year new contract awards have enabled Twin to expand its Skills Bootcamp offering into five English regions.

Twin Group CEO Caroline Fox said,

“The acquisition of eTraining builds on our strategic aim to grow Twin Group into a national provider offering a range of services in education, skills training & employability sectors. We will leverage eTraining’s many years of experience and develop Cyber, Digital and Finance apprenticeships in all our centres nationally.”

eTraining MD Time Rowe said,

“We’ve long believed in the broader role of apprenticeships in a wide skills offer. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved in eTraining and look forward to helping the business to its next phase, backed by the resources and driven management team of the Twin group.”

Twin Group’s expansion path

This latest acquisition follows Twin’s purchase in May 2022 of 3SC, a market leader in neurodiversity coaching, which has bid successfully for a range of government contracts in the employability, health and justice markets with the support of Twin Group.

As an education provider, Twin Group’s delivery model has included partnering with FE colleges and others to deliver Turing Scheme programmes abroad for students in attractive destinations such as Dublin, Seville, Milan, Lisbon and Valencia. Thailand, France and Malta have been added to the destination list this year. Many students secure jobs as a direct result of work placements on the scheme. Work placements with Twin’s employer partners are found in sectors such as digital, digital marketing, hospitality and tourism.

Twin Group also supports international students at partner universities to secure more industry placements and graduate employment as a result of a placement.

