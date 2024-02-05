UK Power Networks to take on over 100 new apprentices this year – more than 25% of industry intake

The electricity firm UK Power Networks which took on 54 apprentices during 2023, is now planning to take on over 100 in 2024.

The Distribution Network Operator delivers power through overhead power lines, underground cables, and substations across London, the South East and East of England, serving approximately 20 million people.

With 400 apprentices joining the industry across Great Britain in 2024, UK Power Networks will provide 25% of the industry’s intake.

To invest in a skilled workforce for the future, the firm is planning to hire 34 apprentices with previous work experience for a two-year course, and another 16 school leavers on a three-year scheme.

In addition to the craft apprentices, the firm is adding another 50 apprentices in other parts of the business; namely 24 Level 3 and Level 5 Leadership Academy recruits, 10 Level 3 Data Technicians, 10 Level 4 Data Analysts, six Level 7 Data & Technology Solutions Specialists and three finance apprentices will be added to the roster.

Half the apprentices hired in 2023 were career changers with some making the leap from other professions such as a barber, a zoo worker and a brewer. The firm also strives to find apprentices from under-privileged and under-represented backgrounds, through a range of tailored schemes.

During National Apprenticeship Week (5-11 February), UK Power Networks is working to train and retain all the apprentices who have joined the company, setting them up for a long career in an important and ever-changing industry.

Higher apprenticeship schemes are also open to existing employees who can build new skills to help them progress at the company. The Top 50 Inclusive Employer aims to include young people from under-represented backgrounds, including with its “Power Among Us” internship scheme organised in conjunction with multiple youth groups in London.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said:

“Apprenticeships are crucial to giving people from all backgrounds the chance to climb the ladder of opportunity while addressing skills gaps and helping to grow our economy.

“It is brilliant news that UK Power Networks is continuing to embrace apprenticeships, taking on 100 more apprentices next year and focusing on those from under-privileged and under-represented backgrounds.

“UK Power Networks understand the apprenticeship levy and use it well. They have experienced the wealth of benefits apprentices bring to their business, and I hope more businesses follow their lead and experience this for themselves.”

To find out more about applying for a role at UK Power Networks see careers.ukpowernetworks.co.uk

Published in