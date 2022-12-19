UK’S BIGGEST DEFENCE COMPANY BOOSTS APPRENTICE AND GRADUATE JOBS BY MORE THAN 40%

BAE Systems is set to hire a more than 2,600 new apprentices and graduates in 2023.

Representing a 43% increase on this year’s early careers intake, the announcement reinforces the Company’s commitment to invest in the next generation, equipping young people across the UK with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

The majority of roles will be based in the North of England, with opportunities also available across the South of England, Scotland and Wales, supporting the UK Government’s aspiration to put education at the heart of plans to stimulate economic growth.

Tania Gandamihardja, Group Director of Human Resources at BAE Systems, said:

“Faced with economic challenges not seen in a generation, it’s essential for businesses like ours to invest in the next generation to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential and support social mobility.

“Providing high-quality early careers programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps recruit the talent we need to deliver on vital national defence and security programmes, such as the Tempest next-generation combat aircraft and Dreadnought nuclear submarines.”

Robert Halfon, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education, said:

“Apprenticeships are the catalyst to boosting the economy, building a skills nation and extending the ladder of opportunity to all.

“It’s extraordinary to see leading apprentice employer BAE Systems plan to recruit over 2,600 apprentices and graduates this year across key industries including cyber security, aerospace engineering and software development.”

With more than 50 programmes available, there are opportunities in areas including cyber security, software development, aerospace engineering, accountancy and human resources. Successful applicants will work on some of the world’s most advanced technology programmes, playing an important role in delivering essential equipment and services to the armed forces and security services to protect the nation’s defence and security.

Hazel McGarth, first year Project Management Apprentice in BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business, said:

“I’m the first in my family to work in the maritime industry and they’re so proud of me. My apprenticeship is the perfect blend of hands-on work experience and academic study. I have a real pride and purpose being part of the team which floated HMS Glasgow on to the River Clyde this year. It’s built my confidence so much and helped me become more financially independent.

“I’ve got friends who wish they’d gone down a similar route to me, so I’d recommend considering all available early careers options before you decide your next move.”

BAE Systems invests approximately £100m in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK annually and currently has almost 4,300 apprentices and graduates in training across its UK businesses, equivalent to more than 10% of its 35,000 strong UK workforce.

Around 95% of apprentice trainees complete their apprenticeship with BAE Systems and go on to secure full time employment with the Company. BAE Systems apprenticeship programme is rated Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ and the Company recently ranked in the Top 10 of the Department for Education’s Apprenticeship Employers and Top 25 for The Times’ Graduate Employers.

The closing date for apprentice applications is 28 February 2023. There are multiple graduate intakes throughout the year, including January, June and September. Find out more and apply: baesystems.com/earlycareers

Additionally there are thousands of roles available across the UK for experienced professionals. Find out more and apply: baesystems.com/experiencedprofessionals

Published in