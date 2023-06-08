Unforgettable trip to Brazil leaves students with memories to treasure

New City College Sport students had the adventure of a lifetime on an incredible trip to the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

The group of 15 students took part in a variety of Brazilian sports and lectures as well as cultural activities such as visiting Sugarloaf Mountain, the Maracanã Stadium, the Olympic Park and a sailing project for local vulnerable children.

Student Maizie Kelly, 18, who studies at Havering Sixth Form campus on the Sport Level 3 Girls Elite Tottenham Hotspur Football Development programme, said:

“It was an amazing experience that I will remember for the rest of my life. We got to do so many things, try out so many different sports and see sights that we’ve only ever seen in pictures.

“The Brazilian students were really welcoming and we made new friends with all of them. My confidence has grown so much.”

The trip was organised and funded through a New City College partnership in Brazil with students only having to pay a fraction of the cost themselves.

The group included students from NCC Redbridge, Epping Forest and Havering Sixth Form campuses studying Level 3 Sport, Level 3 Sport Science and Level 3 Personal Training as well as some from the Tottenham Hotspur Football Development programme and others from the Legends Boxing programme.

During the two-week visit they embraced the local culture and spent each day with Brazilian students from a local college. They learned from each other’s skill sets as they competed with and against them in games such as Futsal, Beach Volleyball, Aquatics, Gymnastics, Capoeira (a type of martial art), Jiu Jitsu, Circus Acrobatics and Football. They also spent time in class, getting to see how different college life is in Rio compared to the UK.

They were taken on some fantastic trips – to the famous Sugarloaf Mountain, known for its panoramic views over the city, to the Christ the Redeemer statue, to the world-famous Copacabana Beach, the Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Park, a Military base and a sailing project that supports children from poorer backgrounds.

Kane White, New City College Deputy Group Curriculum Director for Sport, said:

“The trip was a great opportunity for these students to gain an understanding and appreciation of Brazilian sports culture and to develop their knowledge of lifestyle and education in a city such as Rio de Janeiro.

“The activities and visits they took part in developed their personal growth and independence and broadened their horizons.

“They made some great connections with students from the other side of the world and I think Brazil will remain in their memories for a long time to come.”

The students all had to be aged 18 to take part in the trip and they were selected after writing a formal application letter.

