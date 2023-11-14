University given the green light for midwifery courses

The University of Winchester has been delivered some good news about two of its newest arrivals – a Midwifery BSc and Degree Apprenticeship. Both courses have been recommended for National Midwifery Council approval by the validation panel.

The first courses will start in January 2024.

The Lead Midwife for Education, Dr Kate Nash, and her programme development team were commended for the standard of documentation and the 360-degree holistic development of the curriculum and the University of Winchester was recognised for its exceptional student support and wellbeing support.

The panel’s first commendation was that the input from people who have used maternity services, has been valued, listened to and included within the programme. The approval panel also praised the team for the involvement of such a wide range of stakeholders from hospitals and maternity services in the south-east and south-west regions.

The addition of a degree apprenticeship pathway for midwifery, the only one of its kind in the region, was particularly welcomed by the NHS.

Heather Bower, Head of Midwifery Education at the Royal College of Midwives said:

“The University of Winchester’s exciting new midwifery programmes will provide the region with opportunity to expand the number of midwifery students, reflecting the government’s commitment to an increased growth in the midwifery workforce.

“I am particularly delighted to see the introduction of a Registered Midwife Degree Apprenticeship route at Winchester, which will enable local Maternity Support Workers to develop their careers into midwifery. This is an important – and growing – route into midwifery, supported by the NHS Long term Workforce Plan. The Royal College of Midwives is also committed to apprenticeship routes and will continue to support growth of Registered Midwife Degree Apprenticeships in the future.”

Fay Corder, Director of Midwifery at Hampshire Hospitals Foundation Trust, said:

“We are delighted the programme has been recommended for NMC approval to start in January 2024. This programme supports our future workforce plans to recruit and retain midwifery trainees from the area to support the birthing population across Hampshire.

“We look forward to welcoming midwifery learners from The University of Winchester and the midwifery apprenticeship will provide an opportunity to nurture and develop our existing staff to reach their potential as registered midwives.”

Kate Nash, Lead Midwife for Education and programme lead thanked all stakeholders for their valuable contributions and support, stating:

“Your engagement was integral to our programme development and successful approval event. We are really looking forward to working with you as we deliver our Midwifery programmes and to welcoming our very first cohort of midwifery students and apprentices in Jan 2024.”

For more details about midwifery at the University of Winchester visit BSc (Hons) Midwifery – University of Winchester

