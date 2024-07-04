University to become patron of apprenticeship alliance

The University of East London (UEL) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (MAA), which will see the University becoming the patron of the alliance. The MAA is a leading organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups in apprenticeships,

This partnership exemplifies UEL’s dedication to fostering an environment where individuals from all walks of life can access the education, training, and professional growth opportunities they deserve.

UEL’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for Careers and Enterprise, Professor Paul Marshall said,

“The University of East London is proud to partner with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance as patrons. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our Vision 2028 mission to provide inclusive education and opportunities for all. We are excited to work together to dismantle barriers and empower apprentices from diverse backgrounds to achieve their full potential.”

MAA founder, Safaraz Ali, was confident the collaboration would have a positive impact on apprentices. He said, “We are absolutely delighted to welcome the University of East London as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Their commitment to diversity and inclusion aligns seamlessly with our mission, and we are excited about the positive impact we can make together in empowering apprentices from all backgrounds”.

The MAA and UEL’s partnership will focus on several key initiatives designed to foster diversity and inclusion in apprenticeships, including:

Expanding Access to Opportunities: The Alliance and UEL will work together to identify and create apprenticeship opportunities that are accessible to individuals from diverse backgrounds. This ensures that talent is nurtured and supported regardless of socio-economic status, ethnicity, or other factors.

The Alliance and UEL will work together to identify and create apprenticeship opportunities that are accessible to individuals from diverse backgrounds. This ensures that talent is nurtured and supported regardless of socio-economic status, ethnicity, or other factors. Providing Support and Guidance: Through mentorship programmes, workshops, and networking events, the Alliance and UEL will provide ongoing support to apprentices from underrepresented groups. This support will help them develop the skills and confidence needed to thrive in their chosen fields.

Through mentorship programmes, workshops, and networking events, the Alliance and UEL will provide ongoing support to apprentices from underrepresented groups. This support will help them develop the skills and confidence needed to thrive in their chosen fields. Advocating for Change: As advocates for diversity and inclusion, the Alliance and UEL will collaborate to advocate for policies and practices that promote fairness, equality, and diversity within the apprenticeship landscape.

As advocates for diversity and inclusion, the Alliance and UEL will collaborate to advocate for policies and practices that promote fairness, equality, and diversity within the apprenticeship landscape. Celebrating Diversity: The partnership will celebrate the achievements and success stories of apprentices from diverse backgrounds. Highlighting their contributions to the workforce will inspire future generations.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and the University of East London are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents and are committed to driving positive change in the apprenticeship sector.