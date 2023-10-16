Valor Hospitality and Inspiro join forces to grow hospitality talent with new development programme

Valor Hospitality has announced a new development programme in partnership with Inspiro Learning, to enrich the skills and lives of team members across its UK portfolio of hotels. The enhanced apprenticeship programme will be open to team members across a range of different job roles.

The number of apprentices in the hospitality industry is rising each year, with 7,630 apprentices studying for a qualification in 2021/22. Valor Hospitality has previously championed apprentices in the sector with its Chef Academy programme, coaching Level 2 apprentices in 12 hotels across its UK portfolio.

A wide range of qualifications are on offer through the new development programme, including Level 2 and 3 front-of-house roles such as team leader, manager, customer service specialist. There are also levels 2 to 5 available in back of house and leadership roles, such as commis chef, business administrator and departmental manager.

The programme has been designed to allow team members to study whilst working in their day-to-day role, building on their existing skillset and enabling them to progress in their career with Valor, and the wider hospitality sector.

Ben Gabbitas, Resourcing and Talent Director at Valor Hospitality said:

“Our obsession with hospitality and our ambition to make Valor differ from the norm, is underpinned by the high calibre of team members that work with us.”

“Our vision is to harness and develop the skills and capabilities of our team to provide a superior guest experience. We will create and implement nationally recognised and accredited programmes that deliver high impact and support individuals to develop both personally and professionally.”

“Having all our operational apprenticeship programmes under one provider, helps us to define a clear path for progression within Valor Hospitality. From our first meeting with Inspiro, there was an instant synergy between our aims and the offering from Inspiro – the whole team’s passion for developing talent matches our own.”

Sarah Collison, Head of National Accounts at Inspiro Learning, added:

“We are delighted to have been chosen as the trusted apprenticeship delivery partner for all operational apprenticeships at Valor Hospitality. We have a wealth of experience in the hospitality sector and will work with Valor Hospitality to develop talented and passionate hospitality professionals with bespoke industry training.”

“We look forward to supporting Valor Hospitality to develop its teams across the business at this exciting time.”

The first apprentices on the Valor development programme are enrolling from October 2023.

