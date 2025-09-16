Virgin Media O2 releases inspiring short film as it hires its 1,000th apprentice

Virgin Media O2 has released a new short film, ‘1,000 Seconds of Impact’, to celebrate hitting a major milestone of hiring its 1,000th apprentice.

The film features current and former apprentices sharing their experiences, backgrounds, and ambitions, highlighting the life-changing opportunities that apprenticeships can provide.

The milestone 1,000th hire follows the recent launch of Virgin Media O2’s £1 million Apprenticeship Talent Fund, which is creating funded opportunities for smaller organisations to train apprentices and build a diverse future workforce.

Virgin Media O2 has today released a powerful new short film, ‘1,000 Seconds of Impact’, to mark the business hiring its 1,000th apprentice – a major milestone in its commitment to backing the next generation of talent.

The film features apprentices from a wide range of roles across the business, sharing their personal journeys, challenges and successes. It highlights how Virgin Media O2’s award-winning early careers programme is helping people from all walks of life to accelerate their careers, gain vital experience and develop skills that will shape the future of the UK tech and telecoms industry.

The company’s 1,000th apprentice, Taylor Allanson, joined as an apprentice field technician based in South London earlier in the summer.

Taylor Allanson, Apprentice Field Technician at Virgin Media O2, said: “It’s amazing to be Virgin Media O2’s 1,000th apprentice – I feel really proud to be part of such an important milestone. Since starting my apprenticeship, I’ve had the chance to learn new skills on the job, work alongside experienced colleagues, and build confidence in my role. Choosing an apprenticeship has been the right path for me, and I’m excited about the opportunities it will open up for my future. It’s inspiring to know I’m one of so many apprentices who used the programme to accelerate their careers here.”

Virgin Media O2’s £1 million Apprenticeship Talent Fund

News of this milestone hire follows the launch of Virgin Media O2’s £1 million Apprenticeship Talent Fund, which is enabling charities, small businesses, social enterprises, and local authorities to access the businesses’ levy funding to fully cover the training cost for STEM based apprenticeships.

Karen Handley, Head of Future Careers at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re marking this milestone 1,000th hire with a powerful celebration of how apprenticeships can change people’s lives. Our apprentices bring fresh perspectives, ambition, and energy to our business, and many have gone on to build inspiring careers with us. This film captures their stories and shines a light on the life-changing impact apprenticeships can have.

“By investing in early careers and creating opportunities for people from all backgrounds, we’re not only future-proofing our business but also helping to build a more diverse, inclusive and skilled workforce for the years to come.”

The film is available online, serving as a celebration of Virgin Media O2’s commitment to apprenticeships and the next generation of UK talent.