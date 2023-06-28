Virtual Internships Empowers UK Tech Start-ups and SMEs to Harness Gen Z Talent Through Innovative Internship Programs

Virtual Internships, the leading provider of remote internship work placements, are actively supporting UK tech start-ups and small businesses by offering them the tools to nurture Gen Z talent through its cutting-edge internship placement programs. With a mission to bridge the gap between education and employment, Virtual Internships is revolutionizing the way businesses access and develop early-career talent, driving innovation and growth in the rapidly evolving business landscape.

In today’s dynamic and fast-paced digital era, businesses of all sizes need to stay ahead of the curve by harnessing the skills and fresh perspectives of the next generation with 91% of supervisors agreeing that remote interns provide an opportunity to exchange sector-specific knowledge. Gen Z, often characterized as digital natives, brings a unique set of talents, ideas, and technological fluency to the table. Virtual Internships recognizes the immense potential of Gen Z talent and is dedicated to equipping start-ups and small businesses with the means to tap into this invaluable resource.

Dan Nivern, CEO of Virtual Internships, emphasized the importance of supporting early-career talent, stating:

“Start-ups and small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and Gen Z represents the future of our workforce. By bridging the gap between these two forces, Virtual Internships is empowering both sides to thrive and succeed. Our internship placement programs provide businesses with an opportunity to cultivate a pipeline of skilled talent, while also offering Gen Z professionals a platform to gain real-world experience, enhance their skill sets, and kickstart their careers.”

Through Virtual Internships’ programs, start-ups and small businesses gain access to a diverse pool of Gen Z talent from renowned universities worldwide. By providing these early-career professionals with immersive and meaningful remote internship experiences, businesses can effectively nurture their growth, while fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability.

Nancy Rai, Associate Project Manager at TechEagle, one of Virtual Internships’ 13,000 host companies, commented:

“We were initially skeptical about hosting interns virtually for such an important project, but Virtual Internships quickly put our worries to rest. What impressed us the most was the level of detail and thoroughness that the interns demonstrated in their work. Our experience was fantastic, and we would highly recommend Virtual Internships to any company looking for talented and motivated interns.”

Virtual Internships has built a strong reputation for connecting companies with top-tier talent from around the globe. Through a recent partnership, Virtual Internships has taken this commitment to excellence one step further, guaranteeing UK companies access to the best tech interns that the country has to offer. This partnership opens doors for companies of all sizes to secure ambitious and skilled interns who are ready to make an immediate impact on your projects.

Virtual Internships’ commitment to supporting start-ups and small businesses aligns with its overarching goal of revolutionizing the internship landscape. By offering flexible remote internship opportunities, the organization enables businesses to tap into global talent pools, irrespective of geographical barriers. This groundbreaking approach not only benefits businesses by expanding their talent horizons but also ensures that Gen Z professionals can access valuable career opportunities regardless of their location.

For start-ups and small businesses seeking to unlock the potential of Gen Z talent and gain a competitive edge, Virtual Internships is the ultimate partner. Through their innovative internship placement programs, businesses can harness the energy, creativity, and tech-savviness of Gen Z professionals while laying the foundation for a future-ready workforce.

