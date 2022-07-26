We’d like to invite your new apprentices to ‘Get Ahead’

By popular demand Not Going To Uni and the Association of Apprentices are proud to present a virtual event to help your newly recruited apprentices ‘Get Ahead’ on their apprentice journey.

We are inviting your new recruits to this virtual event, which will take place on the morning of Wednesday 24th August 2022 at 11am-12pm. This event is free of charge and could possibly count towards off-the-job training.

Created for your new apprentices ahead of their start date, this event will help them:

– Get ready to start their apprenticeship journey

– Understand what to expect, hear from current apprentices and top apprentice employer BBC about expectations and putting your best foot forward

– Develop personal skills with our key strengths discovery session hosted by Chartered Sport and Exercise Psychologist, Dr Josephine Perry

– Access to our FREE apprentice support pack

When: Wednesday 24th August 2022 | 11am-12pm

Where: Online

For who: Newly recruited apprentices due to start their apprenticeship and recent apprentice starters.

Registration: Please send this Eventbrite link to your new apprentices to allow them to register themselves and ensure they are free to attend as part of their apprenticeship experience.

Attending will support your apprentices and benefit your organisation by:

-Keeping your new apprentices engaged before they start

– Building their understanding of what to expect and what’s expected from them

– Developing their skills and behaviours from the outset

– Keeping them committed and excited to become an apprentice

– Providing an opportunity to become a member of the Association of Apprentices with access to an apprentice only social networking platform and support network

Apprentices do not need to be members of the Association of Apprentices to attend, but they can become part of the community as they start their apprenticeship. To find out more about this opportunity you can sign up here.

We look forward to welcoming your apprentices to ‘Get Ahead’.

