Welsh training take apprenticeships success showcase to heart of government

Work-based learning providers, apprentices and employers will join forces to celebrate Apprenticeship Week Wales 2025 with an Apprenticeships Fair at the Senedd in Cardiff on Wednesday (February 12).

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) and CollegesWales (ColegauCymru) are jointly organising the event in the Senedd’s Neuadd to take apprenticeships to the heart of Welsh Government.

Hosted by the Cross Party Group on Apprenticeships, co-chaired by Luke Fletcher MS and Joyce Watson MS, the event is being held from 10am to 3pm and provides Members of the Senedd with an opportunity to meet training providers, employers and apprentices from across Wales.

Following cuts by the Welsh Government to the apprenticeship budget last year, the NTFW and ColegauCymru will highlight the vital need for continued investment in apprenticeships as a pathway to economic growth and community resilience.

Exhibition stands will showcase the diverse range of apprenticeship opportunities available in Wales, offer hands-on skills experience and interactive displays showcasing innovation.

.

Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, MS, a former apprentice himself, will address the event at 12 noon.

The Welsh Government has described apprenticeships as the “gold standard” of work-based learning and a cornerstone of its skills strategy, providing individuals with the chance to earn and learn whilst equipping them with the knowledge and skills essential for success in the workplace.

Lisa Mytton, the NTFW’s strategic director, said:

“The Senedd event is a fantastic opportunity to promote the value of apprenticeships to all Members of the Senedd and other visitors.

“More than ever, it’s imperative that we develop a pipeline of talent, from apprenticeships through to higher education, to deliver the economic growth that Wales desperately needs.

“In our ever-evolving global economy, the need for a skilled and adaptable workforce is paramount. Apprenticeships play a crucial role in bridging the skills gap, providing hands-on experience and fostering innovation.

“It continues to be a hugely challenging time for our resilient work-based learning providers, following apprenticeship budget cuts, but we remain committed to delivering for Wales by working closely with the Welsh Government and Medr to meet their current and future priorities.”

There is some great coverage on Skills.Wales showcasing the importance of apprenticeships, from an insightful podcast to guest columns from industry leaders. Lisa highlighted, “apprenticeships are open to everyone, and support is in place to help individuals and businesses make the most of them. Employers who engage with apprenticeships not only develop the next generation of skilled workers but also see real benefits for their own business, with improved skills, greater productivity, and stronger staff retention.”