Weston College and Bristol Airport Launch New Travel & Tourism Careers Excellence Hub 

Weston College and Bristol Airport have strengthened their long-standing partnership with the launch of a new Travel & Tourism Careers Excellence Hub, creating even more opportunities for students to develop the skills, confidence and industry experience needed to succeed in the aviation, travel and tourism sectors.

The new Hub has been designed to bring learning closer to the workplace, providing students with an immersive industry-inspired environment and direct access to employers, helping them understand the breadth of career opportunities available across one of the region’s most important industries.

As part of the partnership, Bristol Airport has helped transform the College’s Travel & Tourism facilities into an industry-inspired learning environment. Featuring airport-branded installations, authentic operational equipment and a space designed to reflect the passenger journey, the Hub provides students with a realistic introduction to the world of aviation. Planned future enhancements will further strengthen the experience, creating one of the most distinctive employer-led learning environments in the region.

The launch reflects a shared commitment to developing local talent and creating clear pathways from education into employment. Through the partnership, students benefit from employer-led projects, industry visits, guest speakers, recruitment activities and real-world learning experiences that help prepare them for successful careers.

As part of their college programme, students regularly engage with leading employers including Bristol Airport, Swissport, Jet2, British Airways and Great Western Railway, gaining valuable first-hand insight into the sector and building professional networks. The College was delighted to welcome these industry partners to the launch event, recognising the vital role they have played in supporting the programme’s success.

The partnership is already delivering exceptional outcomes for learners. Earlier this year, 16 Weston College Travel & Tourism students secured employment at Bristol Airport with Jet2, Swissport and easyJet progressing directly from education into careers within the aviation industry.

The Careers Excellence Hub model has also supported students through live recruitment opportunities. Earlier this year, four Travel & Tourism students were offered Customer Service Agent roles with Swissport following on-campus interviews with the global aviation services provider, demonstrating the tangible impact of employer engagement on learner success.

Alongside employment opportunities, Travel & Tourism students have benefited from a range of industry and international experiences, including visits to destinations such as New York, Paris and The Gambia, helping them develop the wider skills and confidence needed to thrive in a global industry.

Pat Jones, Principal and Chief Executive of Weston College, said:

“What makes our partnership with Bristol Airport so special is that it’s about much more than a facility. It’s about creating opportunities. Through their support, our learners can see first-hand the exciting career pathways available within aviation, travel and tourism, and understand the skills and qualities employers value most.

“We have already seen students progress into careers with organisations including easyJet, Jet2 and Swissport, and this new Careers Excellence Hub will help even more learners take that next step. Together with Bristol Airport, we’re creating inspiring experiences that raise aspirations, build confidence and connect education directly with employment opportunities across our region.”



Weston College students who complete their course and secure jobs at the airport can travel to and from work for free on the A3 Flyer Bus – a service funded by Bristol Airport. Over the years this has proved a huge incentive for local people in Weston to work at the Airport as often transport to work can be a barrier to employment.

Dave Lees, Chief Executive Officer of Bristol Airport, said:

“Through our long-term partnership with the College we have been able to work together to ensure local people are equipped with the skills and training needed to fulfil successful careers in travel and tourism – with many securing jobs at the Airport. It means we can retain local talent who might otherwise seek roles outside of the region.

“To further support the Careers Excellence Hub, we help facilitate visits and provide insight into jobs roles available, which really helps inspire students at Weston College.



“We’re delighted to have been able to support the new Travel & Tourism Careers Excellence Hub, which I am confident will strengthen connections between education, skills and career opportunities.”

The Travel & Tourism Careers Excellence Hub forms part of Weston College’s wider commitment to delivering employer-led education, creating opportunities that transform lives and ensuring learners are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.

By building strong partnerships with employers and providing students with meaningful industry experiences, Weston College and Bristol Airport are helping local talent access local opportunities while supporting the continued growth of the South West’s aviation, travel and tourism sectors.