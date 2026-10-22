Young farmer and entrepreneur takes on a new field as Welsh college lecturer

YOUNG farmer and entrepreneur Erin McNaught is bringing her real-world industry experience to the classroom after joining Coleg Cambria Llysfasi as an Agriculture Lecturer.

The 23 year-old, from Bala, will combine the part-time role with running her family farm, giving students first-hand insight into the business, commercial and practical realities of modern agriculture.

Erin took on greater responsibility for Pandy Farm at just 18 and, five years on, has diversified operations while becoming a prominent advocate for young people in agriculture.

“The farm is in a good place, and we have been especially busy over the summer with developments there, so I felt this was the right time to spend more time helping to influence and support young people in farming,” said Erin.

“Llysfasi has fantastic facilities and, importantly, a working farm, so students can learn the theory but also be hands-on. I’ll mainly be looking at the business side and animal production, and because I’m still running the farm myself, I can bring that current experience into the classroom.”

A fourth-generation farmer, Erin has built on that experience by developing Pandy Farm Experience alongside the farm itself, welcoming visitors to learn about livestock, sheepdogs, Welsh culture and life on a working farm.

“There are so many opportunities in agriculture,” she said.

“We have the resources and the land as farmers, but we have to be creative about how we use them, given the challenges facing the industry. I can also share my knowledge of the funding programmes and support that’s out there, especially with technology changing things so quickly.”

A bilingual Welsh speaker, Erin completed a degree with the Open University followed by postgraduate study at Aberystwyth University and is active across the agricultural community through NFU Cymru and Farming Connect.

She has also built a national profile through farming and sheepdog handling, appeared on Countryfile, and uses social media to promote the sector to younger audiences.

Her appointment comes amid continued investment at Llysfasi, including the new Hwb Arloesi innovation hub and student accommodation currently under construction.

Erin added: “I really enjoy teaching and have always been confident speaking to people – my mum is a schoolteacher, so it’s something I’d always thought I might explore.

“It’s a new chapter and I’m really excited. I enjoy being busy and being able to farm while hopefully inspiring the next generation is a fantastic opportunity.”

Elin Roberts, Assistant Principal and Llysfasi site lead, said: “Erin brings current, practical and commercial experience to the role, which will be incredibly valuable for our learners

“She understands first-hand the challenges facing farming businesses, and having a young, bilingual farmer share that experience with our students is a fantastic addition to the team.”