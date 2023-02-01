Zurich UK to offer 100 apprenticeship places for 2023<

Zurich UK has 100 new apprenticeship places on offer across the UK, as the insurer continues its drive to attract young talent and futureproof its workforce.

The business has increased its overall number of apprenticeships for 2023, including creating new placements in HR, marketing and data protection.

Open to applications from this month, the placements will be available across 12 different business areas including data science, operations and IT, finance and claims and will range from those who are at the start of their insurance career all the way through to master’s qualifications for those in later stage careers.

Zurich is also investing in apprenticeships for its existing workforce to help future proof its business as the insurance industry undergoes a digital transformation.

As part of Zurich’s strategy to invest in data and leadership skills, there has been an 89% increase to the number of existing employee apprenticeships available for 2023. Qualifications such as coaching professional, data technician, senior leaders and data analysts are on offer.

Zurich predicts it will use £1.75 million of the Government funded apprenticeship levy this year. Places are available across the UK including London, Cardiff, Fareham, Farnborough, Glasgow, Birmingham and Swindon.

Since 2017, the insurer has supported over 500 new and existing employees with apprenticeships.

Over 100 employees have completed Level 3 apprenticeship, achieving a Chartered Insurance Institute Certificate (CII Cert) qualification

20 apprentices have furthered their insurance skills via the Insurance Professional standard, achieving Level 4 and Diploma CII qualifications

50 employees have achieved Level 6 qualification through the Senior Insurance Professional apprenticeship, CII Advanced Diploma Qualification (ACII)

Supported over 20 employees through a degree-level apprenticeship

Over 60 employees have achieved a master’s or equivalent qualification in Data, Digital, Accountancy, Engineering and Leadership

Michelle Ransome, Talent Acquisition Manager at Zurich UK said:

“We are delighted to have increased the number of apprenticeships this year. Zurich sees the value in attracting top talent with skills across the board, which is why this year we introduced non-insurance led disciplines in growth areas of our business. We are also investing in upskilling our existing workforce, allowing employees to enhance their current role and broaden their skillset for the future.”

Applications for the apprenticeship scheme open from 6 February until 19 March.

Published in