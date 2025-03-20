Celebrating the importance of work: Employees with Down’s syndrome mark one year at Amazon

Two employees at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Swindon are sharing their career journeys this Down’s Syndrome Awareness Week (17th to 23rd March) to encourage people to follow their dreams.

Louis and Kerry work in the packing department at Amazon in Swindon. They both have Down’s syndrome and secured permanent roles at Amazon after taking part in the Down’s Syndrome Association’s WorkFit employment scheme.

The association is a national charity committed to improving quality of life for people who have Down’s syndrome, promoting their right to be included on a full and equal basis with others. Like World Down Syndrome Day (21st March), its awareness week this year is focused on improving support systems for people with Down’s syndrome.

The charity’s WorkFit scheme provides training, information and resources to employers to support them to offer employment opportunities to people who have Down’s syndrome. Advice and support are also given to potential employees to enable them to embrace the challenges that lie on the journey to fulfilling their career ambitions.

Throughout the WorkFit scheme Louis and Kerry received support from a member of the Down’s Syndrome Association’s WorkFit team and one-to-one training from a ‘buddy’ at Amazon. Louis says this continued support from his buddy, Romeo, is one of the best things about being part of his new team:

“If my buddy left Amazon to work somewhere else, I’d be sad,” Louis said. “He used to stand beside me for my shifts, but now it’s different. I’m more independent and am trying to work on my own to see how it goes. Romeo is still around if I need him, though, and I know which other members of the team I can ask for support if I need it.”

Louis initially worked one four-hour shift a week at Amazon as part of his Supported Employment pathway. This increased to two four-hour shifts per week as he became a permanent member of the team.

Speaking on the benefits of his employment at Amazon, Louis said:

“I like working at Amazon, and the pay is good. I love getting money as a reward for the work that I do. It means that I can treat my parents and brother to dinner at the weekend. We normally get a Chinese together.”

Before she joined Amazon, Kerry worked in a number of retail roles in Swindon. Speaking of getting the job at Amazon this year, Kerry said:

“I’m excited and happy to have a job at Amazon. I didn’t think I was going to get this job. It’s a big achievement for me as it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Kerry is looking forward to taking annual leave from her role at Amazon soon to go on a cruise with her aunt. She plans to stay at Amazon for a long time to fund these kinds of trips alongside spa days with her sister and other treats.

She concluded:

“What I achieve is for me, and for my whole family. I’m proud of myself, and I want them to be proud of me too.”

Louis’ dad, Andy, shared more about the effect Louis’ employment has had on him, saying:

“Although two four hour shifts a week probably doesn’t sound like a lot, I can’t emphasise enough the difference the routine makes to Louis’ life. During COVID, Louis’ mental health and independence suffered a lot as he couldn’t go into college. He spent a lot of time at home and stopped almost all his socialising.

“When we came out the other side, it was very difficult to get him to do anything as he had got used to staying at home. When Roy from the Down’s Syndrome Association made us aware of the Amazon job opportunity, we knew it would be good for Louis, and with a lot of effort, patience and convincing, we managed to get him to try it.

“Louis was sceptical at first, and it has required a lot of patience and support from us, Roy, and the Amazon team in Swindon to get him to where he is today. The team at Amazon welcomed Louis in from his very first visit, gave him great support, and most importantly, have been willing to learn how he can work and adapt to his needs.

“It really has been worth it, as when I compare how Louis is now to where he was before, you can genuinely see the benefits of what even a small job can do. He is happy, more outgoing, confident and enjoys going to work like the rest of his family. It has enabled him to interact with other adults and be independent from us for a few hours a week, which gives him a purpose.

“Louis and I are both thankful to Amazon for giving him this opportunity.”

Less than 5% of people with a learning disability in the UK are in paid work. The Down’s Syndrome Association is on a mission to change that statistic. The charity encourages candidates to tell them their hopes and dreams about the work they want to do and makes these happen with the support of inclusive employers like Amazon.

Louis and Kerry are both members of the Swindon Down’s Syndrome Group, which also funds Roy Perrett’s role as a WorkFit Liaison Officer. Roy has supported Louis and Kerry to be successful at Amazon and said: “I’ve witnessed the growth in both Louis and Kerry over the past year they’ve spent at Amazon – they’re more independent, happy and outgoing. As an association we’re thankful for employers like Amazon that value the hugely positive impact employing people with differences has on their organisation.

“We believe that anyone who has Down’s syndrome can work if they want to and they have the right level of support in a role that interests them – it’s our job to find those roles for them, like those Louis and Kerry have found at Amazon.”

David Tindal, General Manger at Amazon in Swindon, added:

“It’s a real honour to have supported Louis and Kerry into employment through our Supported Employment pathway with the Down’s Syndrome Association.

“There’s a place for everyone at Amazon; whether you have a disability, are leaving an organisation like the military, or want more flexibility than the average contract allows, we have the resources and desire to help you build and progress in the career you want.

“Thank you to Louis and Kerry for paving the way for other people with Down’s syndrome to join us.”