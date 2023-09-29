Government to invest further in mentoring and employment opportunities to help reduce offending and violent crime

5,000 teenagers will be supported with intensive mentoring and one-to-one careers coaching

A further 2,600 young people to be offered job placements who otherwise may be at risk of involvement in crime

Builds on the Government’s ‘National Youth Guarantee’, backed by an investment of over £500 million

Thousands of young people at risk of falling out of education, employment or training once they leave school will be given career mentoring and life skills training to help them succeed in life.

A new Building Futures programme will offer 14-to-16-year-olds a ‘guiding hand’ as they navigate leaving school, with coaching, careers and educational counselling, plus support for wellbeing and mental health such as dealing with relationships.

Targeted at up to 5,000 young people at risk of not being in education, employment or training after they turn 18, the £15 million programme will give participants a mentor to offer sustained, personalised help and careers guidance.

The move builds on Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer’s aim to give young people ‘someone to talk to, something to do and somewhere to go’ outlined in a recent keynote speech at the Onward Think Tank.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:

“I want every young person to have the chance to thrive, whether they are already on the right path to success or need a guiding hand.

“Children need someone to talk to, to help guide them through life and tough decisions and whilst for many young people that will be their parents, teachers or other family members – some need additional help. So we are providing intense mentoring to give these teenagers a trusted adult to talk to, through one-to-one coaching, to help them navigate life when they leave school.

“The funding we are announcing will enable thousands more young people to develop vital skills and build their confidence – helping them be happier and healthier and unlock employment opportunities for them later in life.”

This funding is being allocated to Youth Futures Foundation from the Dormant Assets Scheme, which has unlocked £892 million to date. Dormant assets are financial products, such as bank accounts, that have been untouched for a long period. The Dormant Assets Scheme is led by the financial services industry and backed by the Government, with the aim of reuniting people with these financial assets. Where this is not possible, the money is unlocked for important social and environmental initiatives across the UK, such as funding to tackle youth unemployment.

Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression, Mims Davies MP said:

“Thousands of disadvantaged young people stand to benefit from this multi-million-pound programme, helping them take those vital steps into adulthood and unleash the benefits of work.

“Whether it’s helping young people into employment through the expanded DWP Youth Offer or giving students a guiding hand as they leave school, this government is giving our young people the tools and opportunities they need to prepare for the key transitions in life.

“Across all parts of government, we are determined to help our young people to build their futures and thrive, regardless of their network, background or postcode.”

Barry Fletcher, CEO at Youth Futures Foundation said:

“We are delighted that we have been allocated funding to deliver ‘Building Futures’, a pioneering programme to develop and test a package of intensive coaching and careers support for 14-16 year olds to improve their education and employment outcomes.

“Building Futures will support up to 5,000 young people through early intervention, helping develop a robust evidence base that could transform our understanding of what works to support those preparing for the transition from secondary school towards further education, employment or training.”

The Government has also today announced a new Summer Jobs Programme for up to 2,600 young people at risk of becoming involved in youth violence and crime. These young people will be offered employment placements for up to six weeks, helping improve their job prospects and give them something engaging to do.

Working in partnership with the Youth Endowment Fund and Youth Futures Foundation the programme will focus on areas with the highest crime rates, with young people referred to the programme by local authorities and pupil referral units to be provided with a job mentor and additional training opportunities.

To further support young people at risk of falling through the cracks, the Government is also co-funding at least 100 paid work placements for 9 to 12 months via the UK Year of Service. Funded alongside the NCS Trust, the programme gives 18 to 24-year-olds the chance to be set on a positive path towards long term employment, education or training.

Participants will engage in socially-beneficial roles such as working within conservation and biodiversity, supporting youth community groups, or helping provide local public services. They will receive tailored support and mentoring to grow their skills, as well as having the opportunity to help their local community.

To date, the UK Year of Service has supported over 300 young people and engaged with more than 80 employers, including grassroot charities, across the United Kingdom.

Mark Gifford, CEO of NCS Trust said:

“Through the UK Year of Service Pilot we have supported over 330 young people into the world of work. Through engaging with over 80 employers we have been able to offer socially beneficial roles to young people, giving them paid work that pays back.

“We are grateful for this support from the government that allows UK Year of Service to move from being a pilot programme to a fundamental part of the NCS Trust portfolio designed to support young people in becoming world ready & work ready.”

Today’s announcement builds on the Government’s ‘National Youth Guarantee’, that every young person aged 11 to 18 years old in England will have access to regular clubs and activities, adventures away from home, and volunteering opportunities by 2025, backed by an investment of more than £500 million investment. This includes the Government’s Youth Investment Fund of more than £300 million, of which £160 has been delivered to date. This will allow up to 300 youth centres across the country to be rebuilt or redeveloped, aiming to help 45,000 more young people access regular, positive activities every year.

Earlier this week it was announced that up to 7,500 disadvantaged young people are to be given access to adventures away from home, helping them develop vital life skills and build confidence. The youth work sector is also to be supported with vital funding and clearer guidance for local authorities.

The government also announced plans to help over 30,000 economically inactive 16 -24-year-olds into work by expanding the Youth Offer to a wider group of young people. The support of the Youth Offer, which includes access to Youth Hubs, mentoring from Youth Employability Coaches and more, will give tens of thousands more young people the help they need to get into work.

