Innovative Green Skills SWAP Launched at LSEC

To help tackle the growing green skills gap, London South East Colleges (@LSEColleges) has launched a new initiative to help more people access careers in this exciting sector.

Recognising green skills as a central theme in the Local Skills Improvement Plans, the college has partnered with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Quantum (an Independent Training Provider), and Daikin (a green products manufacturer) to pilot the Green Skills Sector-Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP).

This five-week programme, which aims to align education and training with the evolving needs of industry, is being hosted at the college’s state-of-the-art Green Skills Lab at the Bromley Campus. 20 learners over the age of 18 have been recruited by the DWP, with funding from the Local London Mayor’s Skills Academy Green Hub initiative.

Learners will receive comprehensive training in employability and green skills. The programme includes opportunities to earn a Level 1 Health and Safety qualification and a Level 2 City & Guilds accreditation in sustainable energy and renewable technologies. Additionally, participants will have the chance to obtain a Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card, facilitating their entry into the construction industry.

Every participant to complete the programme will get a guaranteed job interview with Daikin and Quantum for all participants, reflecting the commitment to support learners in securing employment.

Liz Lake, Group Director – Strategic Projects and Partnerships at London South East Colleges, says:

“Our goal is to equip learners with the skills and knowledge needed for successful careers in the green sector. The SWAP programme not only helps to address the skills gap but also opens up exciting career opportunities for our learners. We are delighted to be working with industry leaders like Daikin and Quantum to make this a reality.”

Looking ahead, the college plans to expand the SWAP programme with a Green Construction Skills Bootcamp, pending a funding application made to the Greater London Authority (GLA). This proposed bootcamp would further utilise the Green Skills Lab to provide more extensive training, enhancing career prospects for people across the Borough in the green industries.

Maria Gonella, Managing Partner, Quantum Group, adds:

“We are so pleased to be working with London South East Colleges, a forward-thinking college group, on this initiative that is a positive step to ensuring people of all backgrounds and ages have an opportunity to transition into a renewable job market. Education is key to much-needed change, and this five-week programme will provide a foundation for the necessary green skills.”