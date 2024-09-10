Nominations close for Select Committee Chairs

The period of nominations for chairs of select committees, which ran from 30 July to 9 September, has closed.

As set out by the Speaker before the summer recess, elections will take place on 11 September from 10am-4pm.

Three nominations were received for the Education Select Committee. A full list of candidates follows below.

Candidate: Mrs Sharon Hodgson

Supporters (own party): Dame Diana Johnson, Andrew Gwynne, Mary Glindon, Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck, Melanie Onn, Emily Thornberry, Jo Platt, Josh Simons, Matthew Patrick, Valerie Vaz, Pamela Nash, Dame Siobhain McDonagh, David Smith, Sarah Champion, Uma Kumaran

Supporters (other parties or no party): Claire Hanna, Liz Saville Roberts, Jim Shannon

Candidate: Dr Marie Tidball

Supporters (own party): Lizzi Collinge, Jen Craft, Gill Furniss, Catherine Fookes, Mike Tapp, Jon Pearce, Paul Davies, Jack Abbott, Chris Bloore, Natalie Fleet, Shaun Davies, Dr Simon Opher, Steve Race, Anna Dixon, Mr Luke Charters.

Supporters (other parties or no party): Adam Dance, Steve Darling.

Relevant interests declared: None.

Candidate: Helen Hayes

Supporters (own party): Jim Dickson, Kim Leadbeater, Toby Perkins, Dawn Butler, Fleur Anderson, Bill Esterson, Florence Eshalomi, Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Luke Murphy, Tom Rutland, Jess Asato, Rachael Maskell, Claire Hazelgrove, Andy Slaughter, Alistair Strathern, Marsha De Cordova, Ms Polly Billington.

Supporters (other parties or no party): Layla Moran, Jerome Mayhew, Kevin Hollinrake.

The Candidates’ supporting statements can be read here.

Since 2010, most committee chairs have been elected by the whole House, by secret ballot using the alternative vote system. A briefing note on the process is attached for your information

What is the Education Committee?

The Education Committee scrutinises the spending, policies and administration of the Department for Education, Ofsted, Ofqual and the Office for Students. We are not a part of the Government but a cross-party committee of backbench MPs that is appointed by the whole House of Commons. Any of our inquiries would be correctly phrased as a “parliamentary inquiry” or an “inquiry by MPs”.