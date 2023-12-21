Northern Regional College named Volunteering Team of the Year

The Student Support Services team at Northern Regional College has received national recognition for its outstanding commitment and dedication to supporting students. The team was named “Volunteering Team of the Year” at the Good for ME Good for FE awards for its significant impact on the College community by addressing local needs in an innovative and creative way.

Good for ME Good for FE is a national campaign driving a programme of sustainable community action across the UK. FE Colleges have come together to support the campaign, encouraging staff and students to get involved in a wide range of volunteering and fundraising activities.

Equality and Wellbeing Manager, Carly Heggarty explained that the Support Services team had identified key issues facing students at the Northern Regional College due to the cost of living crisis, which was compounded by cold weather during the autumn/winter of 2022/23.

Stephen McCartney, Head of Student Experience at the College said:

“The Student Services team distributed ‘winter warmer packs’ provided by funding from the Department for the Economy, which included coats, hats, snoods, and gloves as a gift to students to help them keep harm. In total, there were 1990 of these items given out to students across all six campuses, which was a major operation to ensure items were distributed evenly and fairly. The team also gave out hygiene packs containing a total of 5,600 items such as shower gel, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, razors and deodorants, as well as 800 laundry tablets.”

With the remaining funding, the Student Services team managed to run, facilitate, and staff breakfast clubs to ensure students had something to eat before class. It was originally intended that the breakfast clubs would run two days a week, but they proved so successful that they went from two mornings to five. It was reported by teaching staff that this improved students concentration and ability to focus on their chosen academic pathway.

The team also hosted a successful Wellbeing Roadshow for Mental Health Awareness Week which included resilience workshops, art and crafts therapy sessions, sound bath workshops, spinathons and health fairs.

The winners of the Good for ME Good for FE awards were announced in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, 31st October and the award winners were invited to attend a special celebration event in the House of Lords in December.

