2024 e-Assessment Awards Finalists Announced

The e-Assessment Association has announced the shortlisted finalists for the 2024 International e-Assessment Awards. Celebrating its eighth year, this prestigious awards programme continues to recognise and honour the outstanding contributions that technology brings to all forms of learning and assessment.

Founded in 2008, the e-Assessment Association has been at the forefront of promoting better assessment of knowledge, skills and capabilities of people through the use of technology. These awards recognise excellence in innovation and best practices in educational and workplace assessment allowing individuals and teams, practitioners and suppliers to showcase how they have used technology to improve the assessment process. Holding a unique position, this awards programme encompasses all sectors of education: from schools, through further and higher education to workplace training and professional exams.

Graham Hudson, Chair of the e-Assessment Association expressed his admiration for the innovative and transformative work showcased in the awards entries, “This year’s award entries yet again showcase an impressive array of projects that underscore the deep commitment to innovation and e-assessment excellence across the globe. The finalists highlight the positive impact that technology has on assessment in both educational and workplace settings, ranging from foundational research to international projects at scale and projects advancing both formative and summative assessment. These awards have again attracted entries from around the world, demonstrating the global reach and impact of the eAA and the ability of e-assessment to transform learning and assessment.

I would also like to thank and acknowledge our esteemed judging panel, who give their time for free to support these awards. Their expertise and dedication are invaluable in recognising the remarkable innovation and best practices that our finalists represent.”

The Awards would not be possible without the support of our Awards Headline Sponsor The British Council and Award sponsors.

Mark Walker, Director of English and Exams at Awards headline sponsor, the British Council, added, “The British Council are delighted to be the Headline Sponsor for the 2024 International e-Assessment Awards celebrating global innovation and progress in this area. We are delighted to be playing our part in shining a spotlight on those achievements and spreading the word, worldwide, about this prestigious and influential programme. The industry has seen huge change over recent years and many advances in how technology can support, enhance and increase educational opportunities, and now is the time to celebrate those achievements within our global assessment community.”

The finalists within the respective categories are:

Best International Implementation

Australian Council for Educational Research with ACER Maple – Enhancing Global Educational Assessment.

Open Assessment Technologies with MEXTCBT & TAO: Implementing a Standardized Approach to Digital Assessment in Japan.

Talview with Global Proctoring Initiative: Navigating Challenges, Ensuring Integrity.

Best Formative Assessment Project

Buckinghamshire New University with e-Formative Peer Assessment (eFPA) of oral presentations.

The Chartered Institute for IT with Using generative AI to assess open-response questions.

Best Summative Assessment Project

Kaplan Testing Services, Kaplan International Pathways with Using computerised-adaptive testing for high-stakes English language assessments in Higher Education.

Excelsoft Technologies with Digitizing Assessment Processes at Kasetsart University, Thailand.

The British Council with British Council Primary English Test.

Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) with Modernization and Transformation of Ontario’s K-12 Large Scale Assessment Program.

Best Workplace or Talent Assessment Project

HiringBranch with Skill Assessment Implementation Leads to 400% Reduction in Bad Hire Rate.

Mercer | Mettl with Mercer | Mettl & Sky Italy’s Butterfly Project.

Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment sponsored by SQA

Learnosity with Author Aide.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT with Using generative AI for instant, personalised feedback.

TCS iON with AI based CCTV Surveillance integration with Assessment Platform

Tai Kwong Hilary College with Equipping Students for an Interconnected Future: An Innovative VA, ICT and AI Solution for English Language and Artistic Development.

Best Transformational Project

Open Assessment Technologies with Building the Evidence Base for Digital Assessment: Click Learning Addresses Literacy & Numeracy Outcomes for Learners in South Africa.

Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) with Modernization and Transformation of Ontario’s K-12 Large-Scale Assessment program.

A2i Aspire to Innovate with Noipunno.

Pearson with Remote Invigilation Service – International GCSEs.

The British Council with British Council Primary English Test.

Best Research sponsored by TCS

AlphaPlus Consultancy Ltd with Welsh Government National Reading and Numeracy Onscreen Personalised Assessments (OPAs)

Pearson with “I can read without letters doing backflips”: understanding the SEND learner experience and shaping inclusive digital assessments.

Duolingo with Measuring Variability in Proctor Decision Making on High-Stakes Assessments: Improving Test Security in the Digital Age.

<![if !supportLists]>·<![endif]>University of Massachusetts Amherst with The Massachusetts Adult Proficiency Tests.

Although the main award entries have closed, nominations are still open for three Awards:

Lifetime Contribution Award for an individual who has made a significant and sustained contribution to e-assessment over the duration of their career.

Best Practitioner Awards celebrating teams and individuals for their outstanding use of e-assessment in the last year.

Nominations can be made here: https://conference2024.e-assessment.com/2024/en/page/home