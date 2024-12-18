WHo has joined the AoC FE Hall of Fame this year?

An award-winning chef, an Olympic boxer, and an MP have all been honoured in recognition of their contribution to their local college.

This week, as 2024 comes to an end, Stuart Deeley, Savannah Marshall, and Josh Babarinde have all been officially inducted into Association of Colleges’ prestigious FE Hall of Fame.

The FE Hall of Fame plays tribute to the outstanding contributions made by further education alumni to their college community and beyond. No more than three people a year are chosen from dozens of entries from colleges across the country.

This year’s cohort join the likes of singer and West End star Shaun Escoffery, rugby legend Kevin Sinfield, and Michelin-star chef Michael Caines MBE. All three have recognised the impact their college has had on their career and have pledged to continue to give back to the college community.

Stuart Deeley, winner of Masterchef: The Professionals in 2019, attended Halesowen College between 2008 and 2010 said that he was “immensely proud” to be in the FE Hall of Fame.

“Having attended Halesowen College around 15 years ago, I still remember the care and drive for excellence each of the lecturers had for the students. I try to recreate that energy when I visit the college,” he said. “The college gave me great foundations for my career. I like to use the platform I have been given, through wins in my career, to give back to the future generation to hopefully give them a platform too.”

In partnership with the college, Stuart opened the Stuart Deeley Professional Chef Academy, designing the curriculum to ensure students have the skills and insight they need to thrive in the modern fine dining industry. He regularly returns to teach masterclass sessions, facilitates guest speaker slots, and offers students work placement opportunities at his restaurant, Smoke in Hampton Manor.

Jacquie Carman, Principal and Chief Executive, Halesowen College said: “We are fortunate that Stuart returns regularly to college for guest visits where he continues to share his passion and skills with our students inspiring them to also achieve great things. This [induction] is testament to the hard work, talent and dedication that he has committed to the industry. “

Savannah Marshall, a record-breaking world champion boxer who attended Hartlepool College between 2008 and 2017, also recognises the role the college had to play in her career and returns to share her experiences with students.

“Hartlepool College has played a significant part in my journey to where I am now; for us both to be recognised for our hard work and dedication is both an honour and a privilege,” she said.

Savannah recently spoke to female construction learners about imposter syndrome, working in a predominantly male profession and building resilience. Having been recently awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Hartlepool, she also works with local primary schools and those who are keen to follow in her footsteps at the local Headland boxing gym.

Sharon Weatherill, Head of School for Service Industries, Hartlepool College, said: “Savannah epitomises hard work and dedication; her unwavering support of the college, the local community, and female sport is a testament not only to her character, but also to her determination to pave the way for future generations.”

MP Josh Babarinde OBE said East Sussex College, which he attended between 2009 and 2011, “was the making of me”.

“Teachers went over and above to support and challenge me in the classroom, and they ignited my ambition to succeed in being the first in my household to go to university,” he said. “I’m determined to pay that support forward to the next generation of students, which is why I’m honoured to champion my former college and its learners in the House of Commons as their Member of Parliament. I’m chuffed to bits to join the Association of Colleges’ FE Hall of Fame in recognition of that work, and hopefully much more to come!”

Josh is closely connected to East Sussex College and is a driving force for positive change within both the college and the local community. He plans to expand partnerships between industry and the college, to provide students with hands-on experiences and mentorship opportunities. Through his social enterprise, Cracked It, Josh also empowers young offenders to rebuild their lives by teaching them smartphone repair skills.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and Principal at East Sussex College, said: “This prestigious accolade is a testament to Josh’s remarkable achievements, his unwavering commitment to serving his community, and the lasting impact of further education. For many years, he has generously given us his time to inspire our current students and staff alike.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said: “Our further education colleges are thriving hubs of talent, with students going on to succeed in a whole range of industries around the world, from sport and performing arts to business and public service among many others.

“The FE Hall of Fame recognises those alumni who have used their college experience to go onto great success and who have then given back to the college to help others benefit from a college education. They personify all that is good about colleges and the impact they have as well as showing how powerful it is for successful people to share their expertise and experiences with students at the start of their careers.

“Huge congratulations to our colleges and the alumni who have been recognised in the 2024 cohort, and a big thank you from all of us in education for the efforts you make to inspire and support others.”