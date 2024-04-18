100+ celebrate diversity and education with college’s growing ‘Culture Collective’

A CELEBRATION of education and diversity has gone from strength to strength in uniting communities across northeast Wales.

Launched last year, the Culture Collective is a student-led group organising events and activities at Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham.

The latest was a showcase of arts, dance, music, literature, poetry, and fashion held at the college’s Ial Restaurant with ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) learners, supported by funding via the Welsh Government’s Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.

More than 100 people in attendance were also treated to a tea-tasting session, with a selection of flavours on display from a wide range of countries including Japan and Algeria, and a performance by Big Ideas Wales Role Model Joseph George, who has Nigerian tribal roots.

He came along in traditional dress and played drums while singing established songs, followed by Music student Michal Borkowski, who played classic Hungarian instruments.

Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Coordinator Judith Alexander and Lead Chaplain Tim Feak have been at the forefront of the programme and are thrilled with the response so far.

Judith said:

“By showcasing our learners’ cultural diversity, traditions and interests it fosters respect and widens our understanding of our differences and things we have in common,”

“We are very fortunate to have such a diverse community within the college and are able to offer such opportunities to come together and broaden our own perspectives and experiences through food and the arts.”

Tim added:

“It was a special event and so inspiring to see the depth of skills, passion, and diversity that we have in our college. To see this celebrated and led by our students was wonderful.”