118 additional places secured for Haringey SEND students

Almost 120 school places for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will be created in Haringey as part of a plan to provide high-quality support for children and young people.

Six schools across the borough are set to accommodate a total of 118 SEND places as the council’s Safety Valve Programme takes a crucial step forward.

Introduction of this new scheme follows an extensive engagement exercise and will see primary and secondary schools provide specialist education provision for autistic children and young people and those students with social and emotional mental health (SEMH) and severe learning difficulties.

Collaboration is key to the project and therefore, the council is working closely with key partners who include the local Integrated Care Board, Whittington Health, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and parent/carer representatives from SEND Power to deliver this vision.

Cabinet Member for Children, Schools and Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, said:

“We are committed to fostering an inclusive and nurturing environment for every child and young person across Haringey, regardless of their abilities or challenges.

“The capital funding secured as part of the wider Safety Valve Programme has enabled us to develop bespoke provision that will offer students the opportunity to have the very best start in their education and we are delighted to be part of this important initiative. We have seen first-hand how integrating students with SEND into mainstream schools can have such a positive impact on their learning and development. This also enables schools to provide both specialist and mainstream provisions near home.

“From increased academic achievement, enhanced social skills to improved self-esteem, an inclusive setting creates a sense of belonging and acceptance, contributing to a more supportive and enriching educational experience for all students involved.”