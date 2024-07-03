Dumfries and Galloway College gets top marks again from its students 

Students at Dumfries and Galloway College (@DandGCollege) are happier than ever with their education experience — as they gave the college an overall satisfaction rating of 97%!

The Scottish Funding Council (SFC) requires colleges to collect feedback from students relating to their experience and the quality of learning via the Student Satisfaction and Engagement Survey (SSES).

The survey aims to assess student opinion and the data collected from the survey has been forwarded to the SFC who will provide an evaluation of student satisfaction and engagement across the college sector.

DGC’s overall satisfaction rating has reached 97% — from the1,079 students who took part in the survey, which was 56.4% of the total eligible current student population and above the SFC minimum target response rate of at least 50%

The response rate varied across teams for both HE and FE. Business and Accounting and Computing both attained 100% across HE and FE. Overall satisfaction rates for HE were 87.1% and above, and for FE 91.7% and above.

The survey was open for six working weeks from March 4 to April 26 and was hosted in a Wufoo Survey. As an incentive for participation, a prize draw was provided with two £20 e-vouchers available. The draw was conducted with an impartial member of staff and two students from the class each selected a winner using a number picker.

Learners were invited to choose the option (Strongly Agree, Agree, Disagree and Strongly Disagree) which best described how much they agreed or disagreed with each of the following 13 statements:

Overall, I am satisfied with my college experience. Staff regularly discuss my progress with me Staff encourage students to take responsibility for their learning I am able to influence learning on my course I receive useful feedback which informs my future learning The way I am taught helps me learn My time at college has helped me develop knowledge and skills for workplace I believe student suggestions are taken seriously I believe all students at the college are treated equally and fairly by staff Any change in my course or teaching has been communicated well Online learning materials for my course have helped me learn I feel that I am part of the college community The Student’s Association influences change for the better

Joanna Campbell, Principal, Dumfries and Galloway College, (pictured) said:

“Dumfries and Galloway College strives to provide the best possible learning experience for everyone, and to make every student feel valued and supported during their time at DGC.

“This latest survey will also give our staff at DGC great satisfaction in knowing that their teaching and support of students is having such a positive impact.”