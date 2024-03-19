Fife College to throw doors open for series of Open Day events

Fife College(@fifecollege) will host a series of Open Days this month (26-28 March).

Taking place at the College’s Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy campuses, each Open Day will feature demonstrations, taster sessions and facility tours.

Open to anyone considering coming to college for further or higher qualifications, the events will offer an opportunity to find out more about 400 courses, in over 40 different subject areas, that will start in August.

Examples of some of the taster sessions on offer include podcast recording, mocktail-making and jewellery design. College staff will be on hand to answer questions about funding and provide more information about the range of support services available to students too.

The events, which are part of College Development Network’s nationwide ‘Big College Open Week’, will also offer an opportunity to explore the campuses, including classrooms, labs and industry-standard workshops.

Fife College Vice Principal Dorothee Leslie said:

“Our upcoming Open Day events offer a unique opportunity for prospective students to explore our facilities, experience taster sessions and learn more about the wide array of courses on offer here at Fife College.

“From full-time to part-time, work-based learning to degree-level progression, we aim to provide transformative educational opportunities which provide the pathways, experiences, and qualifications that lead straight into jobs and careers.

“Whether you are leaving school this coming summer, looking for further qualifications to change career or enhance employment opportunities, we urge you to join us at one of the events this month and discover the endless possibilities at Fife College.”

Marie Hendry, College Development Network Chief Executive, said:

“We are really excited for this year’s Big College Open Week. It’s all part of the Choose College campaign and aims to highlight the incredible opportunities colleges offer. The week will showcase the support and expertise that has helped countless pupils, school leavers, career changers, career developers, employers, graduates and apprentices to take the next steps in their journey.

“We want to get the message out to parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers, mature students and school pupils that college is so much more than a course – it offers pathways, experiences and qualifications that lead to real careers and future success.”