Ayrshire College partners with social care employers for Showcase Event

Ayrshire College(@AyrshireColl) was proud to partner with local employers to present the Social Care Service Showcase Event at Ayr’s Dam Park Building on Monday, March 25.

The College’s Social and Health Care faculty teamed up with Key, Turning Point Scotland, Hansel, Clear View Care, Constance Care, Cross Reach and South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership in a bid to help promote job pathways and raise awareness of career progression in the sector.

Attendees on the day had the opportunity to meet local organisations, find out more about what they do and to learn more about employment opportunities.

The employers also provided a short overview/presentation of the different types of care they provide and were on hand to answer questions.

Tom Wilson, Health and Social Care Lecturer, at Ayrshire College, said:

“The social care sector is experiencing unprecedented pressure with an increase in demand and ever-diminishing resources. It’s essential that we attract people into valuable careers in care, and we retain them.

“Working with our partners in the sector, we hope to demonstrate to students the vibrancy and opportunity available in the care sector locally.

“We hope this will continue to support our collaborations across Ayrshire and benefit the social care sector locally.”

Mary Millar, from Aberlour, said:

“Events like this one are vital for students to learn about potential career paths as well as job opportunities. Thanks to Ayrshire College for hosting the showcase, which was a great success.”