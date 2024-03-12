NCFE and Gatsby partner to support T Level teaching

Awarding Organisation NCFE and Gatsby Technical Education Projects are joining forces to support T Level teaching and learning.

The collaboration between the two educational charities will see them provide free teaching materials for educators who teach T Levels.

Mary Pooley, T Level Programme Director at NCFE, said:

“We’re delighted to be working in collaboration with Gatsby Technical Education Projects (GTEP) to expand the range of teaching and learning materials for T Levels in Health, Science and Digital.

“GTEP’s Technical Education Networks programme supports teachers as they bring industry and the classroom closer together, which aligns to NCFE’s own vision to promote and advance learning for all individuals. By signposting to these materials, T Level providers can gain access to route-specific teaching materials to underpin delivery.”

Central to the partnership is GTEP’s Technical Education Networks (TEN) programme, offering free route-specific teaching materials. The materials are underpinned by subject-specific pedagogy research from the University of Huddersfield.

The TEN programme empowers technical education teachers in delivering an engaging and enriched curriculum. Alongside drawing on the insight and expertise of specialist teachers, employers and professional bodies, the programme also commissions research and hosts events to support subject-specific pedagogy and sharing of best practices.

Charlie Moss, Head of Further Education Curriculum Support at Gatsby added:

“We are really enjoying collaborating with NCFE on the Technical Education Networks programme. The opportunities to work with chief examiners, subject, and assessment specialists have significantly enhanced the quality assurance of the teaching materials and ensured that they cover the breadth and depth of the T Levels.

“NCFE colleagues have also supported our Summer Conference for Digital and Health and Science T Levels in Manchester and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership in the future.”

Through the provision of these free teaching materials, the partnership between NCFE and GTEP aims to create solutions which elevate teaching, learning, assessment, outcomes and progression for individuals in education – making a positive difference and ensuring no learner is left behind.

Find out more about our suite of T Levels by visiting www.ncfe.org.uk/technical-education/t-levels