New Research Reveals Pedagogy-First AI as a ‘Stabilising Scaffold’ for Student Retention and Academic Success

LONDON, UK – A landmark research report released by Studiosity, authored by independent researcher Dr. Rebecca Mace SFHEA, reveals that only when feedback technology is underpinned by rigorous pedagogy can it act as a “stabilising scaffold” for student persistence and academic attainment.

The report concludes with a call for university leaders to adopt “pedagogy-first” strategies, ensuring that technology serves as an addition to, not a replacement for, existing academic support.

The report, titled “Ethical AI in Higher Education: Boosting Learning, Retention and Progression,” challenges the prevailing narrative of all AI as a threat to academic integrity. Instead, it presents data-driven evidence that when AI is used as a formative feedback tool, it acts as a critical support mechanism – particularly for students from underrepresented backgrounds and those at higher risk of withdrawing from their studies.

Isabelle Bambury, Managing Director for UK and Europe at Studiosity said:

“This research helps universities look past the technology and focus on the pedagogy again – the way Studiosity is applied to prompt thinking rather than replace it. It is about breaking students’ perception that all AI is the same; our focus remains firmly on protecting degree value through pedagogically-sound, AI enabled feedback, and that is the only way these kinds of landmark results have been possible.”

Key Findings from the Research:

Students are significantly more likely to continue their studies: there is a measurable positive correlation between the use of pedagogy-driven AI powered feedback and student persistence amongst students accessing these tools.

there is a measurable positive correlation between the use of pedagogy-driven AI powered feedback and student persistence amongst students accessing these tools. Accelerating Attainment: Lower-performing students demonstrated the fastest improvements in academic writing, showing that the application of the technology serves as an “equaliser” rather than a mere efficiency tool.

Lower-performing students demonstrated the fastest improvements in academic writing, showing that the application of the technology serves as an “equaliser” rather than a mere efficiency tool. Fostering Belonging: Students reported that AI tools helped them ‘articulate ideas more clearly’ and master ‘academic code-switching,’ reducing the psychological barriers that lead to attrition.

Students reported that AI tools helped them ‘articulate ideas more clearly’ and master ‘academic code-switching,’ reducing the psychological barriers that lead to attrition. The Policy-Practice Divide: The research highlights a ‘low-trust culture’ where vague institutional policies lead students to hide their use of AI, even when used legitimately for learning support.

Rebecca Bunting, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University of Bedfordshire, noted in her foreword to the report:

“The sector has a robust commitment to protect the value of qualifications, but this requires defensible methods that go beyond outdated policing. This research shows that by aligning technology with the core principles of quality assurance, we can ensure student achievement is truly reflected in their awards while providing the support they need to thrive.”

Nick Hillman OBE, Director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), contributed to the report’s foreword, urging a shift in institutional thinking:

“We must move away from simplistic binary thinking that views AI only through the lens of academic misconduct. This research proves that AI, when deployed ethically, offers a vital policy window to boost a student’s sense of legitimacy and belonging – directly contributing to the sector’s most pressing concerns: student success and retention.”

Isabelle Bambury, Managing Director for UK and Europe at Studiosity, commented on the impact of the findings for the future of Higher Education:

“This research marks a turning point from ‘policing and punishment’ to ‘support and validation.’ At Studiosity, we have seen first-hand how ‘AI for Learning’ – which keeps humans in the loop – can scale the kind of personalised feedback that was previously impossible. We are now seeing the evidence: these tools aren’t just helping students write better; they are helping them stay in university and succeed on their own terms. Our mission is to improve life chances and we do that by empowering every student, regardless of their background, to find their academic voice with confidence and integrity.”

The report concludes with a call to action for university leaders to move toward ‘pedagogy-first’ AI strategies, advocating for transparent policies that encourage students to engage with AI as a partner in their learning journey.