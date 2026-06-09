Portland College Receives Generous Donation of 100 Laptops from Capita

Portland College was delighted to receive a generous donation of 100 laptops from long-term partner Capita, supporting the College’s digital strategy and helping to expand access to technology for learners and the wider community.

Nick Bond, Capita’s Account Manager for Portland College, recently visited the College to formally hand over the laptops following ongoing collaboration with Daniel Stanway-Nock, Director of Finance, the College’s Digital Working Group and Board of Governors members Dianne Jackson and Dawn Green. Dianne Jackson also attended the handover to mark the occasion and thank Capita for their continued support and partnership.

Capita, a valued and long-standing partner of Portland College, continues to play an important role in supporting the College’s next phase of digital development. Alongside the laptop donation, the partnership includes staff training and development opportunities, support with the use of artificial intelligence and work placement opportunities for learners. These initiatives are helping to strengthen digital confidence, improve access to technology and prepare learners for the changing demands of education and employment.

The donation of 100 laptops, valued at an estimated £35,000–£40,000, represents a significant investment in Portland College’s digital future. The high-specification devices are in excellent condition and are currently being prepared by the College’s IS Team ahead of deployment across a range of programmes and services.

The laptops will support learning and development across the College, including Pollyteach’s Cyber Essentials certification work, helping to ensure learners and staff have access to the technology needed to develop key digital skills. The devices will also contribute to the growth of Portland College’s new digital library, providing learners with greater opportunities to access online resources, independent study materials and digital learning tools.

In addition, the laptops will play an important role within Portland Pathways’ five community hubs. These hubs provide support to members of the public who may need help accessing online services, completing job applications, managing digital accounts or developing essential digital skills. By increasing the availability of technology across these settings, the donation will help remove barriers to digital access and create more opportunities for people to engage confidently with the online world.

Daniel Stanway-Nock said:

“This donation is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through strong partnership working. These laptops will make a real difference across Portland College and within the wider community, helping us expand digital access, support learning opportunities and continue developing the digital skills that are increasingly important in everyday life and employment. We are extremely grateful to Capita for their continued support, generosity and commitment to our digital journey.”

Nick Bond added:

“This donation reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting digital inclusion and skills development. We’re pleased to continue working with Portland College to ensure more learners and community members can access the technology and support they need to succeed.”

This donation marks another important step in Portland College’s commitment to digital inclusion, innovation and creating greater opportunities for learners and the communities it supports.