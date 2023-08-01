SERC Travel and Tourism Students Study and Sightsee in Tenerife

SERC Travel and Tourism students recently touched down in Northern Ireland after traveling to Tenerife to study a digital marketing qualification, fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students and accompanying staff to undertake a study or work placement across the world. This is a life changing experience for SERC students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improving their technical skills and their employability or T-Skills. Students also improve their language skills and gain a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices. The Turing Scheme contributes to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is Capita working on behalf of the Department for Education.

Students who participated on the trip are studying on the SERC Level 3 Diploma in Travel and Tourism with Event Management and SERC Level 3 Diploma in Travel and Tourism courses, from SERC Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn campuses.

During their time in Tenerife, the students studied at FU International Academy Tenerife on a digital marketing qualification, which aims to improve technical and employability skills. The qualification covered several topics such as: content marketing, writing for web and image research, creating Facebook pages and posts, photo editing, social media auditing, graphics, creating WordPress posts and campaign planning and implementation. When the students returned from Tenerife, they all reported having a fun and productive time in which they learnt new skills and embraced all the tourist attractions on offer, including trips to natural saltwater pools, sunbathing, going to waterparks, and attending local events. Many students stated that they are eager to return to Tenerife in future.

