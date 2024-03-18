Students apply digital media skills to support internationally recognised research programme

Digital and Screen Media students from Leeds Trinity University are working with Born in Bradford, one of the largest birth cohort research programmes in the world, to create content to promote the next stage of its study.

Thanks to internships funded by Born in Bradford, nine students from Leeds Trinity’s TV, Film, Journalism and Photography courses will apply the skills developed during their time at university to support the creation of materials to track and promote Age of Wonder. The content will be used across Born in Bradford’s website and social media channels, and will also be sent to schools and used as promotional material.

Over a seven-year period, the Age of Wonder project will create a detailed picture of what it’s like to grow up in Bradford by following the journeys of Bradford teenagers as they progress from adolescence to adulthood.

Since 2007, the Born in Bradford research programme has tracked the lives of over 40,000 Bradfordians with the aim of finding out what keeps families healthy and happy. The findings of their research informs the development of new and practical ways to improve the health and wellbeing of communities.

Students in their second and third years, as well as some at postgraduate level, will be working closely with participants in the Age of Wonder study, made up of the original Born in Bradford cohort and high school pupils, to produce and co-create the content. That will include podcasts, a live television broadcast and a digital skills activity to take place at the Age of Wonder festival in July. The internships will run until August.

Their efforts will also see the students complete work-based learning or a placement as part of their studies, as they are supported to do in each year of their degrees. Leeds Trinity’s unique approach to real world experience has helped the University develop a reputation for producing highly employable graduates.

Kathryn Penny, Deputy Head of School of Digital and Screen Media at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“Working with Born in Bradford is a wonderful opportunity for our students to gain practical experience and contribute to an impactful project. The students will be able to demonstrate the skills they have learnt and honed at Leeds Trinity, and I am excited to see the results of their work as the Age of Wonder project unfolds.”

Dr Katy Shire, Born in Bradford Age of Wonder Programme Manager, said:

“We are so excited to be working with the talented and passionate students from Leeds Trinity on a range of creative opportunities that will enrich the Age of Wonder research. The students will be part of a world-leading research study that will provide new opportunities for young people to share the reality of their health and happiness as they grow up. The content we’ll collaborate with the students to produce will ensure their voices are heard and impact approaches to health and wellbeing in the short and long-term future.”

For more information on the School of Digital and Screen Media at Leeds Trinity, visit the University website.