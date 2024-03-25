University of Birmingham first choice for leading graduate employers

The University of Birmingham is the UK university most targeted by the country’s leading graduate employers, a survey reveals.

According to ‘The Graduate Market in 2024’, Birmingham attracted the most attention from employers featured in The Times Top 100 Graduate Employers list.

Compiled by independent research company High Fliers the report, conducted in January 2024, reveals that the five universities currently targeted by the largest number of the UK’s leading graduate employers are Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, and Bristol.

The report notes that graduate recruitment at these employers decreased unexpectedly in 2023, following a sharp increase in graduate vacancies in both 2021 and 2022 as employers compensated for lower-than-usual recruitment during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It forecasts improvements, with the level of graduate vacancies available in 2024 expected to increase by 1.5%. For the third year running, graduate starting salaries at the UK’s leading graduate employers are set to increase to a new median starting salary of £34,000.

Graduate vacancies are set to increase significantly at engineering and industrial employers, with extra opportunities for graduates available in the public sector.

Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Birmingham, said:

“We are delighted to be the first choice for the UK’s leading employers who recognise the employability of graduates from the University of Birmingham – a testament to the breadth and quality of the education we provide.

“Ensuring our students are ready for the world of work is a key part of their time with us. They benefit from a wide range of careers support, alongside exceptional and varied industry links in all our schools and departments – making them a great fit for employers seeking graduate recruits who can hit the ground running.”

The report ranks UK universities which have attracted the most top graduate employers for university careers fairs, on-campus employer presentations, university-specific virtual events, careers service promotions and initiatives, and other locally-run publicity during 2023-2024.

The University of Birmingham’s Careers Network organises more than 300 employer events on campus each year, as well as subject specific graduate recruitment fairs and events. The network also develops a range of work experience opportunities and internships to enhance skills development and employability amongst students.

This year’s predicted new median starting salary of £34,000 represents a rise of 13.3% since 2020 when the median starting salary at the country’s best-known graduate employers was £30,000. The most generous median salaries in 2024 are on offer from investment banks

(£55,000), law firms (£50,000) and consulting firms (£47,500).

The highest published graduate starting salaries for 2024 include international law firms White & Case (£52,000) and Allen & Overy, Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance, Herbert Smith Freehills, Latham Watkins, Linklaters, and Slaughter and May (each £50,000), and retailer Aldi (£50,000).