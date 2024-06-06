University of Chester students showcase fashion designs at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet

The University of Chester(@uochester) and Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet have joined together to showcase a selection of final year collections by Fashion Design students and soon-to-be graduates at the major UK shopping destination.

These ones-to-watch in the fashion world will be in the spotlight as their designs go on display at a pop-up showroom at the Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet.

Visitors are invited to take a look at pieces from six, specially-selected University of Chester Fashion Design students’ final degree collections, at the pop-up space this month.

The work will be on show in the stand-alone retail unit between the Converse and All Saints stores, and opens from Tuesday June 11 until Monday June 17.

Louise Morgan, one of the six designers to be featured, who also recently took part in the LPL Fashion Show at Liverpool Town Hall, said:

“Having worked so hard to create my first collection, the pop-up collab with Cheshire Oaks is such an incredible opportunity to meet and share collections with the public and will be a great way to celebrate the achievements and hard work put in over the last year.”

Delphine Wilson, Programme Leader for BA (Hons) Fashion Design at the University of Chester said:

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to feature our students’ work at the UK’s largest designer outlet.

“They have worked incredibly hard on their degree collections and this offers a great experience for both the students and visitors. We’d like to thank everyone at the Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, who has helped to make it possible.”

Jessica Rimmer, University of Chester final year Fashion Design student, who took part in Northern Fashion Week last summer with her second-year collection, also shared her excitement for the collaboration:

“The opportunity to be selected to showcase my Couverture, modesty-focused collection is an honour.”

Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet General Manager, Kenny Murray added:

“We are delighted to be able to offer a space for the fashion students to showcase their work. It’s important to us to be able to give back to our local community and provide any expertise we can on retail and the fashion industry to the future talent.”