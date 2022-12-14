Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Barton Peveril’s student released their first Christmas Single

Barton Peveril Sixth Form December 14, 2022
Barton Peveril’s Student, Isla Croll has collaborated with a national music company, Big Bang Films to produce a Christmas single.

‘Please Come Back For Christmas’ is a music video of a young girl who falls in love with her new rescue dog only for him to go missing. The young girl creates a special bond with her new rescue dog, who feared the thunder and lightning one night and left home in a panic. The girl’s only christmas wish was to bring back her dog which reaches Father Christmas who then reunites the young girl and her beloved dog back together again. 

Isla was approached by the company, Big Bang Films, who create music, videos and sounds. Upon request, Croll had produced a demo for the Christmas single. 

The single was initially recorded in June 2022 when Croll was only 16. The single has taken influence from All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey and Baby Please Come Home by Darlene Love.  

Isla Croll speaks: 

“It’s exciting because I’ve wanted to do a Christmas song for a while. When this opportunity came a long I took it. In the studio they let me experiment with different sounds which was a lot of fun!’

Croll is also completing her Second Year at the Hampshire-based College, studying Popular Music Performance and A-Level Music.

Barton Peveril Director of Performing Arts, Bryan Postlethwaite, writes: 

“Isla is an incredibly talented vocalist with a thirst for knowledge and a tireless work ethic.”

 “Isla is also currently auditioning for jazz performance courses at some of the country’s top music conservatoires and I wish her all the best with her application.”

Isla Croll’s achievements have resulted in her being accepted into Leeds University, speaking:

“It’s a massive year for me all round. I will continue performing, writing and releasing more music, and I hope more exciting projects come my way.’

Barton Peveril Sixth Form

