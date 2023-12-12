Talking to Kevern Kerswell at FAB 2023

On November 30 and December 1, more than 400 participants gathered in Leicester for FAB’s big yearly conference for experts in giving awards and assessments.

We were lucky to be part of FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! During the event, we had the chance to talk with some amazing people, like Kevern Kerswell, Chief Executive Officer at AIM Qualifications and Assessment.

We asked Kevern about:

What the opportunities and challenges for awarding organisations are at the moment

What international opportunities for UK based awarding organisations are there at the moment

How to meet learner and employer needs in a fast changing world

The challenges for an AO at the moment in the UK

Watch the interview below:

