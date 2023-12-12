Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Talking to Kevern Kerswell at FAB 2023

FE News Editor December 12, 2023
0 Comments

On November 30 and December 1, more than 400 participants gathered in Leicester for FAB’s big yearly conference for experts in giving awards and assessments.

We were lucky to be part of FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! During the event, we had the chance to talk with some amazing people, like Kevern Kerswell, Chief Executive Officer at AIM Qualifications and Assessment.

We asked Kevern about:

  • What the opportunities and challenges for awarding organisations are at the moment
  • What international opportunities for UK based awarding organisations are there at the moment
  • How to meet learner and employer needs in a fast changing world
  • The challenges for an AO at the moment in the UK

Watch the interview below:

Missed the FAB 2023 Conference?

Get up to speed with the FAB 2023 conference by watching the morning sessions and announcements here.

Discover all the interviews conducted during the FAB conference by clicking here.

Published in: Education, Livestream and video, Featured voices
FE News Editor

