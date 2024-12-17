Arden University awards honorary doctorate to Judge Gratwicke

His Honour Judge Charles James Phillip Gratwicke has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Arden University to celebrate his enduring legacy in the legal sector.

Judge Gratwicke was called to the Bar at Middle Temple in 1974. After completing his pupillage in 1975, he joined the chambers of Anthony Cripps at 1 Harcourt Buildings, where he began his successful career as a barrister, specialising in general common law and criminal practice.

Over his career, Judge Gratwicke has held a particular interest in legal education, inspiring generations of lawyers to enter the profession.

Commenting on the award, Carl Lygo, CEO and Vice-Chancellor at Arden University, said: “It’s such a pleasure to award Judge Gratwicke with an honorary doctorate. He has overseen some hard-hitting cases throughout his legal career and continues to exemplify the highest standards of judicial service and public duty.

“We wanted to recognise his tireless pursuit of justice and commitment to the rule of law – not just for the betterment of the profession and justice system, but also for the UK nation. Judge Gratwicke’s legacy serves as an inspiration to our students and the wider community.”

Judge Gratwicke was appointed as a part-time chairman of the Potato Marketing Board disciplinary committee in 1990, and appointed a Recorder in 1995. He was named a part-time chairman of the Milk Marketing Board in 1998, and appointed a Circuit Judge in 2003.

He then served as the Resident Judge at Chelmsford Crown Court from 2012 to 2020 and was the Honorary Recorder of Chelmsford from 2013 to 2023. He was a travelling murder judge for three years, up to his retirement in 2023.

Speaking about his honorary doctorate, Judge Gratwicke said: “I’m delighted to have been awarded an honorary doctorate by Arden University. It’s incredibly flattering and I’m so proud of the achievement.

“After a long career in the legal industry, it feels rewarding to be able to help inspire the next generation. There are people I know who wouldn’t have achieved what they did without trying, trying and trying again. I want to help graduates believe that if they keep working hard, they can develop a highly rewarding career in the legal sector.”

Judge Gratwicke continues to sit as a judge in retirement at the Central Criminal Court (the Old Bailey) and Southwark Crown Court.

He is also the founding Chair of the Arden University Law School Advisory Board, where he continues to offer support and advice to the Law School faculty, students and management of Arden University.