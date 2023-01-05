Campus Director of Glion Institute of Higher Education in London named in 100 Most Influential People in Europe Travel and Hospitality

Georgette Davey, Campus Director of Glion London and Interim Managing Director of Glion Institute of Higher Education, has been named in the 100 Most Influential People in Europe Travel and Hospitality for 2022 by the International Hospitality Institute (IHI), the leading global advocacy, training and standards organisation for the hospitality industry.

The 100 Most Influential People in Europe’s Travel and Hospitality features Europe’s leading travel and hospitality influencers from sectors including airlines, hotels, restaurants, education, peer-to-peer lodging, digital media and government. Georgette, who has vast experience in both hospitality and academic leadership, was named in the list which was published in the latest edition of the IHI’s Global Hospitality Magazine.

Dr. Jeffrey O, President of the International Hospitality Institute, said: “IHI’s Global Hospitality Awards recognise changemakers and influencers for their work in promoting travel and hospitality in various continents. Awardees for our 100 Most Influential People are selected based solely on their noticeable and impactful work in promoting travel and hospitality in their continent. Some of the questions that IHI considers include: How has the nominee worked, or is working, to advance the industry? How have they influenced positive change? How have they demonstrated thought leadership? What are their specific achievements? How have they advocated for the industry and championed projects that promote the industry? Have they built a legacy? Are they building a legacy? Georgette Davey was selected by the IHI team for her work in promoting hospitality education globally.”

Georgette originally joined Glion in 2009, working as Postgraduate Program Leader and subsequently Dean of the Glion campus in Switzerland. Then, after a short spell away, she re-joined Glion in 2013 to launch its London campus before being appointed Managing Director of Glion Switzerland and the United Kingdom in 2017. She returned to the role of Glion London Campus Director in August 2022 and is also currently Interim Managing Director of Glion Institute of Higher Education. Previously, Georgette worked for Glion’s sister school, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, from 2001-05.

Alongside her track record in academia, Georgette has considerable experience working within the hospitality sector and held leadership positions in a range of organisations, including Hilton Worldwide and boutique hotel operator, Adams Group. Georgette combined these experiences by working as an educational consultant developing accredited hospitality management schools in Brazil, Kazakhstan, Lebanon and Mexico.

“I’m honoured to be named among the 100 Most Influential People in Europe Travel and Hospitality by the International Hospitality Institute,” Georgette said. “It is wonderful to be standing alongside esteemed and inspirational professionals.”

