Cardiff hosts free Keep Thriving wellbeing strategy workshop from British Safety Council

As part of its charitable work, British Safety Council is offering SMEs and micro-sized organisations in Cardiff the chance to attend a 3-hour workshop – delivered by their Being Well Together experts – completely free of charge to explore how to develop a wellbeing strategy.

British Safety Council launched its Keep Thriving campaign to help improve the wellbeing of workers, within and outside of the workplace, so that all employees can thrive. Its goal is that workers thrive in a wellbeing-driven environment, by harnessing the skills, talents, individuality, and contribution of every employee.

The workshop – to be held on 11 March at Leonardo Hotel, Cardiff – will look at why wellbeing matters, different ways you can improve your employees’ wellbeing, and how smaller organisations in particular can develop a wellbeing strategy which works for them.

Marcus Herbert, Head of Wellbeing at British Safety Council, said:

“The right wellbeing strategy protects the long-term health of an organisation and its workforce, and improves performance and motivation, which in turn supports productivity and profitability.

“To achieve the maximum benefit, we suggest taking an integrated approach to health, safety and wellbeing. We believe no one should be injured or made ill through their work and that’s why we are delivering these workshops free of charge to smaller organisations.”

Applications to attend the workshop can be made online by managers or leaders of SMEs or micro-sized organisations; and places are limited.

For more details and to apply, visit here.