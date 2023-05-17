Chancellor suggests the ‘default’ location for workers should be in the office

Jeremy Hunt has suggested that the ‘default’ location for workers should be in the office.

The most recent official figures suggest the majority of people – 63.9% – never work from home, while 21.4% work from the office and remotely. Just 7.8% of workers were based at home permanently, the survey found.

Jeremy Hunt said while working remotely had produced “exciting opportunities”, he was worried about “the loss of creativity” when it is permanent.

“The default will be you work in the office unless there’s a good reason not to be in the office,” he said.

Flexible working has become the norm for many workers since the pandemic.

But there has been a split across different sectors since lockdown restrictions have been eased.

Some firms told their staff they needed to return to the workplace, while others opted for so-called “hybrid” working patterns, where employees could come in to offices on certain days and work remotely on others.

Other businesses allowed workers to do their jobs from home on a permanent basis.

This comes the day after ONS released the latest Labour Market statistics.

There were 556,000 working days lost because of labour disputes in March 2023, up from 332,000 in February 2023.

Sector Response

Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said:

“In a week where the UK set a new record for people opting out of work due to long-term sickness, the Chancellor’s intervention that office working should be ‘default’ risks making things worse – especially for those managing health conditions.

“Our research into disabled workers experience of remote and hybrid working showed that 80% felt remote working would either be essential or very important when looking for a new job, and two thirds ideally want to work remotely at least four days a week.

“With over a million unfilled vacancies and worker shortages in a number of sectors, supporting more of these people into work could provide a significant boost to the economy. But the reality is these workers are highly unlikely to apply for jobs that don’t offer flexibility from day one.”

Further research includes: The changing workplace: Enabling disability-inclusive hybrid working (July 2022) and Making hybrid inclusive – key priorities for employers and Government (October 2021).

