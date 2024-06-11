Ciphr awarded CIPD People Development Partner status

CIPD recognises Ciphr’s commitment to developing their people

Ciphr(@CiphrHRSoftware) has been awarded People Development Partner (PDP) status by the CIPD – the professional body for HR and people development.

The HR software provider received the coveted accolade in recognition of its commitment to standards of excellence within its people function. It joins an exclusive list of just 21 organisations in the UK to have achieved PDP status to date, and it’s the first HR tech company to do so.

Ciphr gained accreditation by demonstrating its commitment to supporting and investing in the professionalism, capabilities, and continuous improvement of its 10-strong people team.

Ciphr has aligned its HR practices to the CIPD Profession Map, using it to benchmark the skills, experience and knowledge needed for distinct roles (including HR, L&D, and OD) within the organisation. While the CIPD’s self-assessment tool has helped inform the people team’s learning, development and performance.

The people team also introduced a monthly series of masterclasses, led by the CIPD (and open to all Ciphr employees to attend) to provide expert insights into the people profession. These sessions covered topics such as AI and technology, hybrid working, the importance of evidence-based practice, and creating an accountable learning and development culture.

Ciphr’s other ongoing commitments include:

Supporting 10 people to gain CIPD level 3 foundation qualification

Supporting a further 15 people in non-HR roles to achieve a level 3 foundation qualification by September 2024, adding value to the customer experience

Continuing to support entry routes into the people profession through qualifications and apprenticeships

Using the outputs of the CIPD People Impact Tool to inform Ciphr’s development requirements for 2024-25 and partnering with the CIPD to deliver this training

Continuing to promote the CIPD Learning Hub as a development resource for Ciphr people

Much of HR’s work happens behind the scenes. Achieving PDP status will help ensure that Ciphr’s people team are fully recognised for their commitment to their careers in HR and empowered to develop their skills and expertise further.

Claire Williams FCIPD, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, said: “This is an extremely proud moment for Ciphr. We are delighted to have achieved CIPD People Development Partner status. Ciphr prioritises professional development, and by aligning HR practices with the CIPD Profession Map, supporting CIPD qualifications, and promoting continuous learning, this will help us ensure excellence and growth within our team and organisation.

“It’s not overselling it to say that that this accreditation benefits the entire workforce – not just the people team – and is already helping to transform how our people deliver HR excellence to our customers.”

Matt Gofton, the CIPD’s senior employer engagement manager, said:

“It’s clear Ciphr put their people front and centre of all streams of work. They are committed to making Ciphr a great place to work and have demonstrated a commitment to professional development.”

Ciphr is the go-to HR software and solutions partner for medium and large organisations in the UK. Its integrated HR, payroll, learning and recruitment software, services and content provide invaluable insights to HR teams to inform their people strategy and grow and develop their organisations. Based in Reading, Ciphr is on a mission to amplify the voice and value of HR through intelligent people data solutions that help HR be heard – in the boardroom and across the business.