DeltaNet International Refreshes Health & Safety Training Suite

DeltaNet International, a global eLearning provider of compliance and health and safety training solutions, has announced the availability of its expanded Health and Safety training courses. The new Health and Safety eLearning courses are designed to help organisations protect their workforce with health and safety best practices and legislation. The training will help to ensure their business remains compliant and keeps employees safe.

Taking a comprehensive approach to its health and safety offering, DeltaNet International tackles crucial health and safety topics to help organisations prevent accidents and injuries from occurring. The health and safety suite now features 15 additional training courses; bringing the total health and safety suite to include 96 courses. The latest courses have been created with industry experts to a high standard and aimed at the health and safety of employees in a wide range of industries, covering more blue-collar industries. This includes manufacturing to construction, as well as remote and office-based workers. The new courses are expected to be IOSH accredited by Q2.

The new list of courses includes:

Abrasive Wheels

CDM Regulations

Cold Weather Awareness

Confined Spaces Awareness

Confined Spaces Challenge (Take 5)

First Aid for Non-First Aiders

Food Allergies

Health and Safety for Directors (Take 5)

Hot Weather Awareness

Lab Safety

Lift Truck Safety

Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations (LOLER)

Lockout / Tagout

Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations (PUWER)

Working with Young People

“Unfortunately, employees suffer major injuries whilst at work or on a project, often due to a failure of putting in place the right health and safety procedures. Our new courses ensure employees understand and recognise what responsibilities they must comply with a safe working environment,” highlights Darren Hockley, Managing Director at DeltaNet International. “Educating all employees on the health and safety is crucial for their job role, going hand-in-hand with the risk assessments organisations must carry out – whether it’s for an employee lifting heavy machinery or an office-based employee understanding fire safety.”

