Enterprise initiative set to boost business opportunities

At @Borders College, we recognise the need to have access to high-quality enterprise-related learning, careers and employability opportunities for our staff and students.

A new initiative has been set up which will offer a range of programmes and workshops that supports career education, provides meaningful employer encounters, and helps people develop the skills they need for the future.

A series of events have been organised over the academic year, which will focus on areas such as business modelling, finance, marketing strategies, planning and web and social media for business. The college staff are working alongside South of Scotland Enterprise and Business Gateway to provide these engaging experiences for all learners across the college.

Local businesses and influential figures will be invited in to talk about their experiences, giving participants an insight into the business world and providing them with the opportunity to engage and network with others.

The following workshops are planned:



5 th December – Business Advisor Meetings

December – Business Advisor Meetings 23 rd January – Book Keeping Workshop

January – Book Keeping Workshop 27 th February – Personal Business Skills Workshop

February – Personal Business Skills Workshop 19 th March – Google/Facebook Workshop

March – Google/Facebook Workshop 23 rd April – Legal Obligations for Business Workshop

April – Legal Obligations for Business Workshop 14 th May – Pitch Workshop

May – Pitch Workshop 4th June – Dragons Den Pitch

The College will also be running Enterprise Week, taking place from 13th – 17th November. Local businesses and entrepreneurs, including Ross Dickinson (Kibosh), Jane Gray (Glow & be), Euan Welsh (EJW Media, Jacksons at Jedburgh, Tweed Dogs, Starrett, and Paul Larter (Sports Analyst), will all be on hand to talk about their journeys and offer advice.

Emma Walsh, Promoted Lecturer for Business, Computing, Creative Industries and Core Skills at Borders College, said:

“Providing enterprise opportunities for everyone is something we are passionate about at Borders College. As an education establishment, we have students and staff from varying backgrounds with lots of inspirational ideas, which they can share through these workshops.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local businesses and entrepreneurs to these sessions, and their input will be beneficial to those taking part.”

Enterprise programmes provide opportunities for young people to develop essential skills, attitudes and an enterprising mindset, which not only enriches their academic learning but also provides a strong foundation for the future.

Maybe you are looking to set up your own business or be inspired by other people’s ideas. If so, why not come along to one of these sessions to help support your future goals?

