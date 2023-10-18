Further education colleges across Wales committed to supporting women through the menopause

Today, on World Menopause Day 2023, all further education colleges across Wales have signed the Menopause Workplace Pledge, committing to take positive action to make sure everyone going through the menopause is supported.

ColegauCymru Director of Policy and Public Affairs, Rachel Cable, said,

“This sector wide move shows our commitment to supporting women of all ages and in making further education a safe and inclusive sector in which to work and study. I’m delighted that all colleges in Wales have made this commitment, responding to the need to put in place support and guidance for all staff.”

The Menopause Workplace Pledge was created by the Wellbeing of Women charity to encourage employers to take positive action in making sure everyone going through the menopause is supported. By signing the Pledge, our further education institutions are committed to recognising that the menopause can be a challenge in the workplace and anyone going through it may need support, talking openly, positively and respectfully about menopause and actively supporting and informing employees affected by the menopause.

Colleges the length and breadth of Wales are already taking action. In Gower College Swansea for example, Menopause Cafes provide opportunities for staff to meet with menopause specialists, and hold seminars on how to manage symptoms. Most recently, staff and learners had the chance to try out a MenoVestTM, which simulates the feeling of a hot flush. Find out more on Gower College Swansea’s Menopause Friendly Status.

Menopause is often not talked about in the workplace and many people don’t understand it until it happens to them or to someone close to them. While some will have no problems at all, others will struggle with debilitating side effects which impact on all aspects of their lives. Colleges are committed to supporting staff experiencing the menopause, to ensure they can thrive in the workplace.

What this means for our further education colleges

By signing the Pledge, our colleges have committed to:

recognising that the menopause can be an issue in the workplace and women need support;

talking openly, positively and respectfully about the menopause; and

actively supporting and informing employees affected by the menopause.

As part of the commitment to this Pledge, colleges have set up various training opportunities, support and information sharing platforms where individuals can seek advice and discuss anything menopause related.

