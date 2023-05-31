Genius Group announces new speakers for AI Investor Summit

Genius Group – a world-leading edtech company – has announced more speakers for its AI Investor Summit taking place on 1st and 2nd June.

The Summit will be led by renowned futurist, best selling author and founder of Genius Group, Roger Hamilton.

This multi-speaker event will feature successful investors, financial commentators, mentors and entrepreneurs from start-ups to global players.

Speakers include:

Mike Filsaime. Known as the “Michael Jordan” of Digital marketing. Mike is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, software developer, online marketing educator, marketing consultant and film producer having generated over $17 Million in online sales.

Rich Schefren. Known as the "Guru to the Gurus" because he's the coach behind many of today's top online marketers earlier on in their careers (i.e Russell Brunson of Clickfunnels, Ryan Deiss of Digital Marketer, and countless others). He's the only consultant on the planet with a $1 billion dollar testimonial for his work with Agora Publishing, and in total has been responsible for his clients raking in an additional $15 Billion in increased sales. He still offers private coaching and consulting to select clients, and it's his favorite activity inside his business.

Marcus de Maria. Founder of Investment Mastery, Marcus started from humble beginnings when one day he found himself sleeping on his brother's floor and over £100,000 in bad debt. He realized that the thinking that got him into this situation was not going to get him out of it.

Simon Zutshi. Founder of Property Investors Network (pin), Simon is an experienced investor, successful entrepreneur and best-selling author. He is also widely recognised as one of the top wealth creation strategists in the UK. Investing since 1995, he became financially independent by the age of 32.

Ryan Levesque. The 6-time Inc. 5000 CEO of The ASK Method® Company, and the #1 national best-selling author of the books Choose and Ask, the latter named by Inc. as the #1 Marketing Book of the Year.

CEO of Genius Group, Roger Hamilton, said

“Our two-day AI Investor Summit was created to support investors and entrepreneurs to thrive in these unpredictable times, while keeping an eye on the upcoming opportunities in the digital decade. We’re thrilled to have some fantastic speakers joining us to share their insights, advice and tips on creating wealth and their lessons on becoming financially independent.”

To learn more about Genius Group’s AI Investor Summit, click here.

