MINORITY GROUPS IN THE WORKPLACE FACE LOWEST WELLBEING SCORES FOR Q1

WorkL reveals that minority groups are most at risk of scoring poorly when asked about their Wellbeing at work.

Employees identifying as LGBTQ+ are more likely to have a lower Wellbeing Score at work, scoring 63% compared to heterosexual employees (66%). Employees with disabilities, another minority group, also continue to score poorly when it comes to Wellbeing, scoring just 61% for Wellbeing- workers with disabilities have a 5% gap when compared with employees without disabilities (66%).

The data from over 8,000 workers over the last three months, has been published to mark the upcoming Mental Health Awareness Week (15th– 21st May 2023). Both minority groups also scored poorly in WorkL’s 2022 Annual Employee Experience Report when looking at Wellbeing, scoring 64%.

Overall, employee Wellbeing continues to score the lowest out of WorkL’s Six Steps to Workplace Happiness. When comparing Wellbeing at work with the age of employees, WorkL highlights that it’s employees aged 25-34 who score the lowest with a score of just 65%. Older employees aged 65+ have the highest Wellbeing Score with an impressive score of 76%.

Looking at WorkL’s Wellbeing Risk Indicator which analyses data from four questions related to Wellbeing at work and calculates the % of respondents that can be considered a Wellbeing Risk, overall the Wellbeing Risk has increased from 33% in 2022 to 39% in January 2023, 40% in February and 37% in March 2023.

The Founder of WorkL and WorkL for Business, Lord Mark Price, comments on the findings;

“Once again we see employees in minority groups with record low Wellbeing scores at work compared to employees belonging to majority groups. Employers need to wake up and act now to halt issues they’ll no doubt find later on in the year; repercussions include resignations and poor performance due to poor Wellbeing scores.”

Regular employee experience surveys are proven to increase employee empowerment, decrease Flight Risk and Wellbeing Risk as well as increase Job Satisfaction.

