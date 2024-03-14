SELECT skills specialist Fiona Harper has been appointed to a crucial role as the new SECTT CEO, overseeing the training of electrical apprentices in Scotland

A respected industry professional who has already made a major contribution to training and skills in Scotland is to take over the running of the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT), the approved training scheme for the country’s electrical apprentices.

Construction industry skills specialist Fiona Harper – currently Director of Employment & Skills at SELECT and The Secretary of the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) – will assume the role of CEO at SECTT on April 1.

She will succeed Anne Galbraith, who is stepping down after more than a decade of overseeing the development of electrical apprentices and adult trainees across Scotland and whose reign has seen record numbers of young electrical learners coming through.

Ms Harper has an unequalled track record, including creating SELECT’s industry training strategy and liaising with UK and Scottish politicians and civil servants on trade union and skills and qualifications issues.

She said:

“I am delighted and honoured to have been offered this enormous opportunity and I look forward to the challenge of continuing the great work which has been carried out under Anne Galbraith’s confident guidance in recent years.

“SECTT is now established as the premium provider of electrical apprentices, working in close partnership with SELECT, the SJIB and Unite the Union in the long-term interests of this crucially important industry.

“We must now ensure that we keep seeing record numbers of young people signing up for rewarding careers and make sure we have a steady pipeline of well-trained talent emerging to safely cater for a society in which the future is so clearly electric.”

SECTT manages high-quality training on behalf of the SJIB, ensuring standards and safety are consistent to ensure apprentices can pass the industry’s assessment of competence, the Final Integrated Competence Assessment (FICA).

Alan Wilson, Managing Director of SELECT, Scotland’s largest construction trade body, said:

“Everyone here would like to thank Fiona for all the hard work, dedication and expertise she has brought to her time with SELECT and we wish her well in her new role at SECTT.

“Training is of vital importance and the enormous contribution SECTT is making to the quality and professionalism of the electrical industry in Scotland is unquestioned.

“The Modern Apprenticeship remains the only route to becoming a properly qualified electrician – there are no shortcuts. SECTT performs a huge role in delivering the SJIB apprenticeship and we know Fiona will continue to grow and develop the programme.”

Scott Foley, Chair of the SECTT Board of Trustees and Regional Officer at Unite the Union, said:

“We are very happy to welcome Fiona to SECTT. We already enjoy a close relationship through her work with SELECT and the SJIB and look forward to working together to shape the future of apprentices and adult trainees in Scotland.”