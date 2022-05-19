SYSTEMIC INEQUALITIES ARE EXACERBATING TEACHER RECRUITMENT & RETENTION CRISIS

The Government’s failure to address inequalities is exacerbating the recruitment and retention crisis within the school workforce, the NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union has warned.

Black and ethnic minority teachers, across the UK, are being driven out of the profession by significant pay-erosion, stifled career progression and discrimination at work. Nearly 3 in 4 Black and ethnic minority teachers are seriously considering leaving their job, according to NASUWT research.

The Union’s stark warning coincides with new research by the NFER revealing that the most significant ethnic disparities in teacher career progression occur during early career stages.

In a recent letter to the Secretary of State for Education, Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary and Chair of the TUC’s Anti-Racism Taskforce said:

“Your own recent analysis confirms the impact of widening pay disparities by racial background, and other protected characteristics. It is now essential that these disparities are addressed.

“We believe that your Department has the means and levers to ensure the best practice in this regard and to assure that every school and college employer publishes data on their ethnicity pay figures, the reasons why any disparities exist and what will be done to address them.

“The NASUWT shares your commitment to ensuring that every child should have the best start in life and the opportunity to realise their potential. Creating a system that works for all children and that promotes fairness and equity is key to securing the best outcomes for the nation’s children and young people”

Commenting on these findings Dr Patrick Roach said:

“The evidence is clear: at every stage of their career, Black and ethnic minority teachers are under-represented and undervalued.

“The Government’s failure to confront their own systemic inequalities is stoking a recruitment and retention crisis within our school workforce that cannot be ignored.

“Superficial gestures from the Department for Education won’t prevent Black and Asian teachers from leaving the profession. Nor will they ease the cost of living for the 95% of Asian teachers and 92% of Black Teachers who have told us they are somewhat or very worried about their financial situation.

“The only solution to move the profession forward in a fair and positive direction is the establishment of a Better Deal for Black Teachers, that begins with radical reform of the pay framework to remove its discriminatory impacts.”

