TechTalent appoints industry stalwart as non executive director

AI-driven EdTech business, TechTalent, has announced the appointment of tech training specialist Nick Todd as non-executive director.

Having founded technical training and IT consultancy business Conygre Consultants in 1999, Nick is a stalwart of the UK’s tech industry, bringing nearly 25 years’ experience running large scale global training programmes to the role.

A qualified teacher, his career has seen him deliver training programmes for major brands including Citibank, Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls Royce and the BBC. Nick also teaches the most advanced courses in Cloud Computing for Amazon Web Services. He authored the JSP Developers Handbook for Sams Publishing and spent time as a co-founder and CTO of food delivery service meals.co.uk – for which he and the team successfully raised $1m dollars.

Nick’s passion for training people in tech across a range of disciplines makes him an ideal fit for TechTalent, which is itself committed to nurturing tech skills across the UK to help meet the needs of businesses.

Commenting on his appointment, Nick said:

“It’s fantastic to be joining TechTalent and at such an exciting time in the tech industry.

“TechTalent aims to help address the skills gap within the industry by attracting people from a range of backgrounds and equipping them with the skills that can help them forge successful and fulfilling careers in tech.

“We know there is talent across the breadth of the UK and, importantly, that this isn’t confined only to those with a traditional degree or university background. We’re seeing a range of organisations now recognising that talented people have varied educational backgrounds, and that the important thing is to match that talent with job-specific training so that individuals can flourish.

“My academic background is as a biochemist – I didn’t receive a formal education in tech or IT. Having the natural aptitude and ability to work in a constantly changing digital landscape is what matters to forge a successful tech career.

“Through my experience, I’m hoping to help build TechTalent’s pool of tech superstars for the future, and introduce more organisations to the benefits that TechTalent’s bespoke tech training courses can deliver.”

Founded in 2019 by CEO Janice Rae, TechTalent exists to create pathways into the tech industry for people from a range of different backgrounds.

The business has offices in London, Birmingham and Bristol and employs a team of 40. With a vision to build a sustainable and scalable tech industry, it firmly believes that promoting diversity and inclusivity in tech is crucial for ensuring the industry will continue to grow and thrive.

TechTalent equips students with the skills and certifications they need to kickstart their careers in tech and has an academy which delivers courses across several disciplines including data science, cyber security, software development and cloud computing.

CEO and Founder of TechTalent, Janice Rae, said:

“Nick has a real passion for delivering technical training, and his genuine wealth of experience will be beneficial as we evolve and scale our offering.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Nick as we continue on our mission to improve tech literacy across the UK, addressing the UK’s tech skills gap by providing opportunities to our students and solutions to the organisations who work with us.”

