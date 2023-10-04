The University of Law launches new partnership to support displaced Ukrainian legal professionals

The University of Law (ULaw) has announced the launch of a new partnership with Spilka, an initiative to support displaced Ukrainian legal professionals in the UK.

The University’s Bloomsbury Campus has teamed up with Spilka to provide mentorship and networking opportunities to those who have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The partnership is already proving popular, with several members sharing their experiences and insights.

Anna Lebedeva, Content and Community Manager for Spilka. Comments:

“Spilka was formed through the collaborative efforts of Konstantin Saranchuk, Alexandra Rodina and Alexander Scard, who initiated the community and brought together like-minded legal professionals known as Weavers.

“The feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, underscoring the value and impact of these events in supporting Ukrainian lawyers in the UK and fostering a strong sense of community and professional growth.”

Through ULaw Bloomsbury campus’ collaboration with Spilka, staff at the University have been hosting monthly lectures for community members on topics such as Public Companies, Intellectual Property and Competition and Anti-Trust laws.

The initiative has also proven to be impactful for Bloomsbury academic staff, many of whom found the experience of lecturing to Spilka community members enriching and enjoyable.

Sandie Gaines, ULaw Bloomsbury Campus Dean, says of the collaboration,

“We’re thrilled to be working with Spilka, it has been wonderful to see how much Spilka members have enjoyed the talks we have hosted. I’m also grateful to all the Bloomsbury staff who have graciously given up their time to support the initiative.”

