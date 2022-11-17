TSW Training helping businesses in Wales access 100% PLA funding for sustainability courses

Leading training provider, TSW Training, are helping companies in Wales access fully-funded sustainability courses, courtesy of Welsh Government support.

Welsh businesses can access 100% PLA funding for sustainability qualifications with TSW Training

The recent changes to Personal Learning Account (PLA) funding criteria mean more people can access qualifications across Wales.

IEMA qualifications are available for individuals looking to develop their Environmental Management skills at any level of an organisation

The training company, based in Bridgend, is dedicated to ensuring learning and development can continue, despite the financial strain businesses might be under in the current climate.

They have been assisting clients with applications for governmental PLA funding which allows businesses in Wales to develop individuals in Environmental Management and Sustainability, upskilling employees to tackle the challenges of climate change in the workplace.

In the past, only employees who earned under £29,500 could take advantage of the funding, but now, the salary cap has been lifted for selected courses, enabling more people to access it.

Looking forward to a greener future

As the world looks to a greener future, businesses will find that building up their team’s Environmental Management skills can help develop a culture of sustainability. Preparing for upcoming legislation changes also make it easier to align the company with ethical policies and procedures.

As an accredited provider of IEMA Environmental Management qualifications, TSW Training can offer globally recognised, professional development opportunities to individuals looking to develop their careers in the sustainability sector. TSW is recognised as one of only 80 IEMA-approved training providers in the world.

From beginner courses for the workforce to more in-depth 15-day practitioner programmes, there are plenty of opportunities available for staff at all levels.

“We’re proud to be able to offer Welsh businesses the best in environmental training,” says Director of Corporate Relations, Gareth Harris.

“Our IEMA qualifications have already helped plenty of organisations to implement sustainable processes and bring green skills into their businesses. The removal of the salary cap will only help us to introduce even more Welsh companies to the benefits of fully-funded qualifications.”

Manufacturing a more sustainable business

Someone who has recently benefitted from PLA funding is Ian Price, Health Safety and Environmental Manager at manufacturing company, Invacare.

Based in Pencoed, Price has already put his knowledge to good use, helping to implement new sustainability initiatives within the business, and setting out Sustainable Development Goals for the future.

He said,

“What’s so appealing about IEMA is that it’s the benchmark for professional environmental practice. It was a natural progression for me from the foundation certificate to becoming a practitioner. If it hadn’t been for TSW, I wouldn’t have known about the course, so it was a win-win for myself and the organisation.”

As well as delivering high-quality training to Price and his team, TSW Training helped him access PLA funding so he could hone his environmental skills, and progress in his career, at no expense to the business.

Train your team to become sustainability experts

Welsh companies that want to develop their team and take advantage of PLA funding should contact TSW Training to discuss the learning programmes that are available.

